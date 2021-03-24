Mrs Earth Priyanka Khurana bags 'Best Actress' in her debut film, An Indian Girl

There is no hard and fast rule that only single women can succeed in the field of glamour and entertainment. And there have been many actresses who have proved this theory wrong. And joining them soon on the list of successful married actresses is Mrs. Priyanka Khurana Goel. The lady's latest short film venture, "An Indian Girl", has not only bagged itself accolades at multiple film festivals for 'Best Short Film' but also won Priyanka laurels for 'Best Actress'.

The movie has also created the right amount of buzz for being one of those hard-hitting women-centric movies that do not deviate from its core plotline. Titled "An Indian Girl," Priyanka's short film sees her play not one or two, but four different characters. Quite the challenge, but given Priyanka's awards, she sure aced that one. The short film focuses on the lives of four different women and how they deal with their lives' struggles and come out on the winning side. The movie also imparts the message that pride, dignity, self-esteem and welfare are as important to a woman as they are to a man.

Apart from the short film being as realistic as possible, another highlight of "An Indian Girl" is its leading lady Priyanka. Aside of playing four drastically different characters in the project, Priyanka also has other accolades to her credit. She has bagged titles such as Mrs. Earth and Mrs. India. In fact, Priyanka is the only Indian to have won the title of Mrs. Earth until now.

"An Indian Girl" has been produced by VPR entertainment, a firm that strongly supports women empowerment and believes in uplifting married women to pursue their goals. The short film stars Priyanka Khurana Goyal, Rajvir Singh Thakur, Abhi Khurana, Mac Lara, Mayur, Shishu Singh, Tribhuvan Mishra, Shiva Talreja, Balram Atude and Yuvaan Goyal. Directed by Sourabh Lakshkar, a well-known author who has penned '26/11 A Love story', the film's music has been composed by Sahil Jonas, with Yashwant Sahu in-charge of DOP and screenplay written by Sumit K. Menaria & Sourabh Lakshkar.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.