Mrs India One in Million 2021 Organized by Prashant Chaudhary & Swati Dixit

New Delhi- Mrs India One in Million 2021 Organised by Prashant & Swati Dixit in 5 Star Hotel Taj Vivanta Dwarka. In the Show Chief Guest was Well Known Bollywood Celebrity Aditi Govitrikar. The show was judged by Aditi Govitrikar, Archana Sinha, Sachin Khurana, Rohit Dhingra, Prof. Ambika Magotra, Payal Singh Anjali Sahni, Prashant Chaudhary who judged the Beauty Pageant show.

Mrs India Million One in a Million Season 2 was organized in which 103 contestants have participated this time. Along with this, Ambika Magotra Professor School of Fashion World University of Design.

Along with this in the show Title sponsor was Kanti Sweets Chairperson Mrs. Shikha Sharma, Sachin Khurana Actor & Former Mr India, Rohit Dhingra Fashion Photographer, Anjali Sahni Fashion Designer, Archana Sinhha Health & Diet Expert and Prof Ambika Magotra were present in the show. The show was very different this time and has been managed after such a long time with huge virtual audience after Covid-19 which itself makes this a commendable task under the leadership of both the founder members Prashant and Swati.

In the show, all the rules of Covid 19 were taken care of according to the guidelines of the Government. It was Mrs India one in a million Season- 2 which has shown to audience this time something newer than Season-1 and Mrs India One in a Million has always aimed to further promote Women Empowerment and to showcase their hidden talent in them.

This season 103 models have given chance by Mr. Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit to show their talent on the platform of Mrs India One in a, million 2021 and this time Mrs India One in a million Season 2 was organized on a very grand level. All the Audience and sponsors were Very Much Happy to See the renowned designer’s collection which was Showcased by all the contestants and it's was very well Choreographed by the Show Choreographer Kapil ghauri.

The Winner of Classic category in the show was Dr Namita Pandey, Winner of Gold category in the show was Dr Divya. The Winner of Platinum category was Mrs Isha Dhankad in the show.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.