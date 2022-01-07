Mrs Neeta Pawani wins Mrs India East Zone 2021 title.

Mumbai- Neeta Pawani won the Mrs India - East Zone title in Mrs India One in Million which is organised by Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit.

Mrs. Neeta Pawani runs a flourishing business- Innovative Krish Products Pvt Ltd. Where she designs and manufacturers Hidden/SPY cameras. An existing work for a woman in the male oriented IT sector. She has done her post graduation in Computer Aided Interior design from SVT college Santacruz, Mumbai. She uses her designing skills to now design spy cameras. And then she acquired a Diploma In Business administration from Wellingkars Mumbai.

A single mother of a 25 year old. She is a warrior who has really faced life's challanges with Elan'.

She started her own business after her separation and had 3 month old baby in her arms. She did not want to live in self pity but be a strong and a level headed independent woman who can conquer the world if she wishes.

She a maverick and an outspoken person thus making friends easily. She believes that everyone who touches her life teaches valuable lessons. Fitness is her religion while sketching and cooking; her hobbies.

She live by these 2 phrases:

1. Beauty Catches Attraction While Character Catches The Heart.

2. In This World, There Is No Force In Equal To The Strength Of A Determined Woman.

She has won the title of Mrs India One in a Million - East Zone Season 2 organized with grand success at Hotel Taj Vivanta Dwarka by The beauty Pageant was organized by Prashant Choudhary and Swati Dixit, founders of Tisca pageant. Celebrities in this show are ,Shikha Sharma (MD Kanti Sweets Chief Guest), Archana Sinha, Sachin Khurana, Rohit Dhingra, Prof. Ambika Magotra, Former Mrs World Aditi Govitrikar.

It is rightly said "Age is just a number for Neeta Pawani." At the age of 50, she participated in the beauty pageant Mrs India One in a Million Season 2, a platform given to women to showcase their talents where age does not matter.. Mrs India One in a Million Season-2 was organized which this time had 103 contestants.

Mrs. Neeta Pawani had her mother, son, sister, brother and her best friend who not only supported her but had full faith in her in accepting the challenge and participating in the competition to showcase her talent on such a big platform.

Not having her father since past 5 years was a real struggle of her life and now she stands tall to show all women that if you believe in yourself and know you can do it; then the sky is your limit.

All said the show this time was very different and has been managed post covid-19 with a very select audience after such a long time which in itself makes a commendable work under the leadership of both the founders Prashant Choudhary and Swati Dixit .

Mrs. Neeta Pawani believes in her potential, which she says YOU ONLY LIVE ONCE... BUT IF YOU DO IT RIGHT - ONCE IS ENOUGH. by Mae West.

Neeta Pawani is the best example of women empowerment who considers FITNESS A RELIGION while cooking and Sketching her hobbies. She also wishes to start her own spa line as she has a rich personal knowledge of scrubs and oils using products from the kitchen shelves and wishes to impart the same to the world.

The pageant was a gateway to the beauty industry for Mrs neeta pawani as she loves to explore new ventures.

Her wish is that every girl child in the remotest of villages in India should get education as she has made sure that in her native place mandvi a hostel is there in her grandfather's name where girls come and live and mrs neeta pawa I and her family bear the expenses of school stay and food of the girls. She herself goes there and teaches the young girls too about fitness, cooking and being a warrior not a worrier in life. She wishes to continue this on pan India basis too.

She is very fond of learning new things in any field and feels that THERE IS SO MUCH TO LEARN AND SO LITTLE TIME.

She also has plans for setting up shelters Pan India for stray animals, like the one set up in Palghar - Maharashtra. Called Raghushakti seva trust. here especially abandoned non milking cows, camels, horses and similar. Are given food shelter and vetenary treatments.

Now this is the new journey which she has started by bagging the title of Mrs India One in a Million EAST - Zone winner 2021 at the pageant 2021 held at Taj Vivanta Delhi.

