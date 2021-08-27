Music artist Tevan is determined to bounce back in action this year

The recent global pandemic acted as a spoiler for many artists careers as the entertainment industry depends on people coming together to make its endeavours successful and with social distancing restrictions in place, the entire industry fell on its feet. Many artists were out of work, and it affected their well-being to a great extent. "The pandemic was extremely challenging and an eye-opener, life came to a stand still and the globe had to live in a box for months, taking a toll on everyone's health. I too suffered a big setback when Covid hit, going into a shell, not wanting to release music and not feeling right about anything," says Tevan. He's all set to make a striking comeback again this year after the challenging times faced since the past many months. He's optimistic to fill up the dull space with energy through his music which would lift spirits and help people come out from these trying times which have impacted their health, mental as well as physical during these months.

Tevan is a known name today and has conquered the music realm with his outstanding talent which is unmatched. He stepped into the music industry in 2019, and has never looked back since then, moving ahead with a fast pace in this field owing to his immense passion for the craft. He's made a place in people's hearts since his debut release hit the music scene, and his popularity has been growing leaps and bounds ever since. Many known personalities have openly supported this talented artists who has given hits from the time he entered the music space. Both his singles 'Anyway' and 'Cloud 9' which released in 2019 got an impressive response, paving his way into a headline show in Bulgaria where he performed alongside DJ Enay amidst a huge audience for the first time. This event opened doors to an Eastern European market and territory that was never thought of by any other UK artist earlier. His association with Shizo, who heads as the in house producer of the leading Bulgarian rap sensation V:RGO might as well see him getting featured on the first ever UK/Bulgarian cross-over track in the future, who knows.

He's indeed an artist to look out for in 2021, as he's coming up with one of the biggest collaborations of his career with Daecolm, the release of which fans are eagerly waiting for.

