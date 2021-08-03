Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Brand Post / Must-Try new skincare products for radiant skin from Twasa Cosmetics
brand post

Must-Try new skincare products for radiant skin from Twasa Cosmetics

India's leading skincare & cosmetic manufacturer Twasa adding a new feather with the best new skin-care products line
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 05:40 PM IST
Must try new skincare products for a radiant and blemish-free skin from Twasa Cosmetics

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India – Business Wire India

Twasa Cosmetics is a holistic beauty brand dedicated to bringing the most unique and effective ingredients to skincare products. Having vast experience in the field of manufacturing, we are so excited to launch an exclusively iconic luxury natural skin care product to the Indian consumer.

It's time to switch up our skin-care routine, Treat yourself by curating a new skin-care regimen with the latest products of Twasa Skin Care Range: Vitamin C Skin Booster, Vitamin C Serum, Face Mist – Activated Charcoal Clay Face Wash, Clay Mask, Charcoal Soap made with 100% Vegan and Natural ingredient.

Twasa Skin Care will launch several new products like Hair Shampoo, Hair Oils, Hair Mask, Tea Tree Range, Natural Lip Balms, and many more within the upcoming months, and are available online for purchase on their website and major online platforms too.

Twasa is India’s leading organic beauty products manufacturer with having a strong portfolio of luxury cosmetic products, has an exclusively dedicated R&D Laboratory with cutting-edge science and technology to develop the latest innovations accessible for those seeking the next frontier of beauty. They are headquartered in Gujarat, India.

For more information about Twasa, please go to twasa.com

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Business Wire India. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Little pup gets helped by elder doggo siblings while getting through doggy door

Floating like a butterfly, stinging like a bee

Woman does push-ups while wearing lehenga. Watch viral clip

11 things to know about Gurjit Kaur whose goal secured Olympic semis spot
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP