Must-Try new skincare products for radiant skin from Twasa Cosmetics

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India – Business Wire India

Twasa Cosmetics is a holistic beauty brand dedicated to bringing the most unique and effective ingredients to skincare products. Having vast experience in the field of manufacturing, we are so excited to launch an exclusively iconic luxury natural skin care product to the Indian consumer.

It's time to switch up our skin-care routine, Treat yourself by curating a new skin-care regimen with the latest products of Twasa Skin Care Range: Vitamin C Skin Booster, Vitamin C Serum, Face Mist – Activated Charcoal Clay Face Wash, Clay Mask, Charcoal Soap made with 100% Vegan and Natural ingredient.

Twasa Skin Care will launch several new products like Hair Shampoo, Hair Oils, Hair Mask, Tea Tree Range, Natural Lip Balms, and many more within the upcoming months, and are available online for purchase on their website and major online platforms too.

Twasa is India’s leading organic beauty products manufacturer with having a strong portfolio of luxury cosmetic products, has an exclusively dedicated R&D Laboratory with cutting-edge science and technology to develop the latest innovations accessible for those seeking the next frontier of beauty. They are headquartered in Gujarat, India.

For more information about Twasa, please go to twasa.com

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Business Wire India. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.