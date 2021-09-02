My Classroom Foundation, an Ed-Tech startup raised $ 1.5 Million in Seed Funding

My Classroom Foundation (MCF) is an online learning platform for Entrance Exams for Medical, engineering, various management courses, civil services, and other Foundation courses for the K-12 segment. It is India's first platform that offers free practice tests and serves as a one-stop-shop for students. MCF covers all major examinations including NEET, JEE, UPSC, SSC, PO, as well as other examinations held across the country. MCF believes in smart study and offer in-depth analysis of a variety of exams.

This Gurugram based Ed-Tech startup has recently raised over $ 1.5 Million in Seed Funding by Jharkhand-based HNI Investor Mr Prem Prakash. This report has been done with due diligence by AKS Partners. MCF is upgrading itself as per the demand of the generation and innovation, it uses digital and animated content along with AR VR video-based learning model. This kind of model helps in better learning and understanding and My Classroom Foundation has contributed towards the goal of digital India by developing its platform pertaining to the needs of the students.

The Founder of My Classroom Foundation, Abhinav Tripthi said, I always had a dream of making education affordable but whenever I see any affordable platform I see that affordability in education comes with degraded quality. MCF makes education affordable with the best in industry educators, learning methodology, and extraordinary pedagogy.

Talking about the My Classroom Foundation the Co-Founder of the venture Amar Mani said the journey of MCF started when I started thinking that everyone has the right to education and we need to work to fulfill that right of every student. We focus on students’ understanding, anything which is not understood by the students simply is not right. We provide quality education to the students at an affordable range.

MCF is a group of young people who recognize the importance of assisting everyone by providing them with a free platform to compete on. They believe that no one is a failure; one simply did not put in enough practice time. Through practice, MCF aspires to establish high-quality education and excellence. They guarantee all of your practice exam results at the very least cost to you, ensuring that you excel in your field.

