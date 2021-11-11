My debut short film Soulmates smashes patriarchy, says filmmaker Manya Gadhok

India, 11th November 2021: Manya Gadhok, a talented New York-based filmmaker, who is originally from Delhi, has recently helmed her first short film, Soulmates, which received recognition and awards from numerous international film festivals. Debutante filmmaker Manya is an ardent advocate of equality and is driven by the goal to challenge the preconceived notions of society by presenting alternative viewpoints to her audience.

Soulmates that features Shruti Bapna and Jatin Sarna, is inspired by the horrific 2012 Delhi Gang Rape Case. It explores the Indian patriarchal society, which normalizes violence against women. At its core, it delves into the journey of relationships impacted by misogynist values in the name of culture and rituals.

Talking about her idea of developing Soulmates, Manya Gadhok shares, “When I was in high school, I came across the horrifying Nirbhaya Gang Rape 2012, where a young woman similar to my age was brutally raped and murdered. As I got to know more details, the more my life changed and marked the end of my innocence and child-like persona. It was not hard for me to figure out the root cause of this, something I had witnessed as I grew up in Delhi. Right from a young age, there were restrictions imposed on me for attending late-night parties to moral policing of my clothes. I had learned that a woman was never considered a member of a family but rather seen as someone who is a commodity and is passed on to the in-laws, once she's married.”

“I want to show this reality that I have lived throughout my life and accordingly challenge it with the power of my artistic and filmmaking skills. It is why I took inspiration from the Nirbhaya Gang Rape Case and another rape case in India where a woman was gang-raped in an auto-rickshaw and carried her dead baby to the hospital in the metro as the baby was thrown out of the vehicle during this heinous act,” she adds.

“I want to break this vicious circle of patriarchal values that are passed on in the name of culture or tradition, and rather become an advocate of equality through my art and filmmaking; hence, Soulmates, was born,” Manya concludes.Disclaimer - This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

