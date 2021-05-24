Naila Grewal - An outsider making an impact on the inside

Over the years, the Indian film industry has witnessed immense talent. This everlasting impact on the masses happens despite being an outsider, and rather purely on merit, talent and perseverance. While some of these raging talents are known for their larger than life characters others have made lasting impacts with even shorter screen time. One of these who makes it into our list of the new and talented is Naila Grewal. Naila is an articulate and distinct woman from Delhi who came to Mumbai with a dream to carve a niche in the Indian Film industry.

Naila began her acting career by starring in Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha, where she played a supporting character alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. Somewhere between Imitiaz’s creative eye, the enigma of stars such as Padukone and Kapoor and the magical cinematography, Naila stood her ground and managed to grab the audiences attention. It is no surprise then, that a string of opportunities followed.

Naila’s career saw an upward trend as she went on to do some popular and critically acclaimed movies like Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Bareilly Ki Barfi where she portrayed ‘Babli'. The actor also featured in Sneha Taurani's Bhangra Paa Le, as 'Heer' a Bhangra dancer with wide-reaching aspirations.

Besides working in movies, the actor has appeared in several moving ad films for brands like Lakme, Phillips, Platinum, and Hyundai to name a few.

Her most recent is Anubhav Sinha's award-winning movie Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu. In what is undeniably one of the most important films of our time, Naila played the role of Swati, a spirited and strong contemporary woman. What’s next you may ask? With such talent, there are several undisclosed projects in her kitty.

Apart from her impeccable acting skills and mesmerising beauty, Naila holds a degree from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University. She pursued her postgraduate degree at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Naila Grewal is an aura of the girl next door of our generation.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content