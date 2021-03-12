Nandan Jha is turning dreams to reality with his film institute, Placing Dreams
Do you aspire to become a renowned artist? It is also like any other profession and needs training for polishing the skills. However, several parents, especially in India, do not acknowledge acting as a prestigious profession. Nandan Jha is on the move to change this thought of people. With the help of his recent film institute, he is an inspiration to multiple budding stars.
Moreover, he believes that every DREAM Matters. According to Nandan, he is very much thankful for all the love and support that so many people showed. He said that people are becoming used to modernization. The name of his abode of dreams is Placing Dreams. In fact, the recent trends also showed that Placing Dreams now belongs to the category of premium film institutes. After the first two toppers, like FTII in Pune and NSD in Delhi, comes the number of Placing Dreams.
The Inspiring Nature Of Nandhan Jha
Nandan Jha is an expert in explaining every significant aspect to become successful in the world of glamour. Every aspirant dreams of becoming an achiever in a particular field of specialization. Therefore, it is the teacher's responsibility to provide them the right guidance.
You should not regard Placing Dreams to be just one of the best acting schools. It is equally renowned in the editing and directing section too. In search of creating something fruitful for the aspirants interested in acting, Nandan Jha was behaving desperate. As a result, along with a few students, he started a film institute in 2012. He explained that this was the success of his passion. Therefore, the incredibly talented man proved that if you have the will to follow your passion, the way will automatically appear. Hence, it is vital that you should not lose hope. Continuous efforts are the key to ultimate success and freedom.
Immense Contribution In The Industry
Being the proud owner of Placing Dreams, Nandan Jha's contribution to the film industry is immense. Throughout so many years, the students of this institute are winning medals in different categories. This also helped it to be one of the best film institutions in the heart of Mumbai. Jha is always thinking about the well-being and benefit of the students. He understands pretty well that the students here are struggling to achieve something in life.
Moreover, most of them come from very ordinary backgrounds. Hence, financial pressure can cast an adverse impact on mental health. So, it is essential to get a good mentor at such a crucial stage of life. To help them to focus more on their dreams, Placing Dreams facilitates the students with free accommodation to privileged students.
On being asked, the members of this institute expressed their happiness and satisfaction to a large extent. Not only acting skills, but you should also groom yourself in several aspects. For that, you need to save considerably also. Furthermore, it is not very easy to spend months in a costly city like Mumbai. However, if you can sacrifice some wishes for a temporary time, a bright future is definitely awaiting you. Student success is thus the essence of this institute.
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Redefining communication strategies for businesses: Udit Pathak of Media Mantra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DigiBank ASIA, Xebia forge partnership for launch of digital bank UNO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AGF's walk organised on World Kidney Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nandan Jha is turning dreams to reality with his film institute, Placing Dreams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Symbol from NEM, the next-generation enterprise-grade blockchain platform
- It also permits the creation of specialized digital assets, going beyond tokens to represent shares of stock, signatures, votes, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) or other currencies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paralysed dogs will walk again in Dog Home Foundation, say Kuldeep & Dhaval
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Psychologist Dr. Manjunath empowers professionals on the power of reading
- His marketing strategies and content both are unique.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Umaira Habib is setting benchmarks in industry with her startup ‘Honey n Beaute'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7 Reasons to choose Grammarly for premium writing
- This tool has the capability of artificial intelligence technology built-in by which it can understand the context and provide various suggestions and corrections in the document.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The therapeutic baker Nikita Kalra, makes her dream true, via ‘Baking Tales’
- Nikita recently made her dreams come true as she launched her own bakery ‘Baking Tales’, based in Lucknow.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nora Fatehi, Pavitra Punia raise temperature at Asia's largest floating casino
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
G I Bazar- An initiative to help support PM Modi's Digital India Campaign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dilraj Singh Nandha’s song, Titliaaan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
We The Influencers to launch its merchandise on March 14
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashmita Biswas: A talented ballet artist, dancing her way to her dreams
- Ashmita Biswas trained herself in Indian classical and creative dancing from the age of 5.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox