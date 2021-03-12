Nandan Jha is turning dreams to reality with his film institute, Placing Dreams

Do you aspire to become a renowned artist? It is also like any other profession and needs training for polishing the skills. However, several parents, especially in India, do not acknowledge acting as a prestigious profession. Nandan Jha is on the move to change this thought of people. With the help of his recent film institute, he is an inspiration to multiple budding stars.

Moreover, he believes that every DREAM Matters. According to Nandan, he is very much thankful for all the love and support that so many people showed. He said that people are becoming used to modernization. The name of his abode of dreams is Placing Dreams. In fact, the recent trends also showed that Placing Dreams now belongs to the category of premium film institutes. After the first two toppers, like FTII in Pune and NSD in Delhi, comes the number of Placing Dreams.

The Inspiring Nature Of Nandhan Jha

Nandan Jha is an expert in explaining every significant aspect to become successful in the world of glamour. Every aspirant dreams of becoming an achiever in a particular field of specialization. Therefore, it is the teacher's responsibility to provide them the right guidance.

You should not regard Placing Dreams to be just one of the best acting schools. It is equally renowned in the editing and directing section too. In search of creating something fruitful for the aspirants interested in acting, Nandan Jha was behaving desperate. As a result, along with a few students, he started a film institute in 2012. He explained that this was the success of his passion. Therefore, the incredibly talented man proved that if you have the will to follow your passion, the way will automatically appear. Hence, it is vital that you should not lose hope. Continuous efforts are the key to ultimate success and freedom.

Immense Contribution In The Industry

Being the proud owner of Placing Dreams, Nandan Jha's contribution to the film industry is immense. Throughout so many years, the students of this institute are winning medals in different categories. This also helped it to be one of the best film institutions in the heart of Mumbai. Jha is always thinking about the well-being and benefit of the students. He understands pretty well that the students here are struggling to achieve something in life.

Moreover, most of them come from very ordinary backgrounds. Hence, financial pressure can cast an adverse impact on mental health. So, it is essential to get a good mentor at such a crucial stage of life. To help them to focus more on their dreams, Placing Dreams facilitates the students with free accommodation to privileged students.

On being asked, the members of this institute expressed their happiness and satisfaction to a large extent. Not only acting skills, but you should also groom yourself in several aspects. For that, you need to save considerably also. Furthermore, it is not very easy to spend months in a costly city like Mumbai. However, if you can sacrifice some wishes for a temporary time, a bright future is definitely awaiting you. Student success is thus the essence of this institute.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.