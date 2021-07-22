Nano-Influencer Marketing Affecting Other Digital Marketing Techniques - Prakash

The exceptional inclination of the consumers towards online media consumption has risen the demand for digital media brand promotion. The sudden rising demand for digital marketing has also shown a surge in the need for content creators and influencers, especially on social media handles. Influencer marketing has been in the game for quite some time now, but since the pandemic, the tables are turning around.

What worked earlier might not be of any use now or probably with some turns and twists, the new marketing strategy is building the base of how brands connect with the audience. One such change was seen in how influencer marketing functions. The concept of influencer marketing is ages old. In fact, even when the Internet was an alien concept, Josiah Wedgewood, used the techniques of influencing people by producing ceramics for the Royal family of British. Then when the practice of traditional marketing came into being during the Web 2.0 era, the technique of word-of-mouth became popular.

Now with the online presence taking a leap and reaching the space, influencer marketing is gaining pace. But influencer marketing scenarios are also changing now. With the pandemic restructuring consumer behaviour, nano-influencers are more on the front.

Why Nano-Influencer Marketing Is On Hype?

Nano-influencers are social media celebrities, who have limited audiences in comparison to influencers. Actually it will not be right to tag them as celebrities. These are just normal people who have succeeded in grabbing the public attention, with the power of their unique ideas and creative content.

With the changing trends, brands are keeping at least 10% of their marketing budget for nano-influencers. The world has suddenly become smaller. “People are interested in getting emotionally and personally attached with the locals around them. Brands that are able to connect with the audience on a more personalised level are leading the race. And hence the importance of nano-influencers have grown over influencers and social celebrities,” says Prakash Mishra, Founder and CEO of Drive Digital and DigiHunts Academy.

But the question here is - how is nano-influencer marketing affecting other aspects of digital marketing? Shedding light on this, Prakash Mishra says, “Since brands are more focused on establishing a personal connection with the audience through nano-influencers, the techniques of paid promotions, paid ads, SEO of the web pages have taken a back seat.”

Some other reasons for nano-influencer marketing being a setback for digital marketing are:

Other digital marketing aspects lack the personal touch as that of nano-influencers.

Social media engagement has surprisingly increased lead and revenue generation in comparison to other platforms. Hence, making nano-influencers as the brand’s ambassador is a plus point for the businesses.

More and more platforms and apps are being created to provide a specific space for nano-influencers. Therefore, brands are investing in such platforms more rather than experimenting on other digital marketing techniques.

Every nano-influencer has a specific niche for which they produce specific content. They also have a dedicated audience and followers of that particular niche. This helps the businesses to find the right nano-influencer for their brand and reach the right target audience.

"Undoubtedly, nano-influencer marketing is the future step of succession in digital marketing. And this is the right time to adopt this marketing technique and establish a strong foothold in the online and especially social media world," says Prakash Mishra.

