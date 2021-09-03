NapAyurVeda Center announces “NapAyushClaim”- An exclusively unique mediclaim

Medical expenses can burn a hole in your pocket, the reason why buying a health insurance policy becomes inevitable. Though a few health insurers cover natural & alternative treatments but with a cap. Further, the standalone traditional ayurvedic treatments like OPD therapies, etc., are not covered under any policy in the world. NapAyushClaim is a first of its kind policy that exclusively covers all types of Ayurvedic Panchakarma Therapy Treatment even in OPDs sessions.

The NapAyushClaim policy have fantastic benefits to patients. It provides cashless Treatment with Instant 100% Payment without any hassle of Claim Settlement. Moreover, there is no capping of 25% or ₹ 30 Thousand like in prevailing medical policies (which are more inclined towards allopathic treatment expenses). With NapAyushClaim, you are covered for full ayurvedic Panchakarma treatment expenses. And the insurers has put no condition on hospitalisation. One can avail the claim even will taking Panchakarma Therapy treatments in OPDs.

The policy premium plans range between RS 15000- 65000 which can cover your therapy and OPD expenses from Rs1 lakh to ₹5 lakhs.

Most people rely on and prefer the conventional healthcare system. But the recent catastrophic developments in the world has led many of us to turn towards all-natural alternatives, Ayurveda. With benefits of no to fewer side effects and low toxicity levels, ayurvedic treatment proves its success rate in treating most Chronic - Degenerative - Non Curable diseases such as heart blockage, infertility, Cancer, Retinopathy, Diabetes, Osteoporosis, and other Lifestyle led disorders known as NCDs (non-communicable and chronic diseases).

Dr. Laxman Govind Jonwal MD, NapAyurVeda Panchakarma & Wellness Treatment Center, Mumbai, explains the importance of a strong and resilient immune system by detoxifying our body from toxins. He says, “The sedentary lifestyle, junk food and pollution lead to accumulation of toxic elements inside our body that becomes the root cause for many acute degenerative ailments. It becomes crucial for us to purify the whole body by eliminating the toxins. Ayurveda Panchakarma treatments very effectively does the needful.”

Panchakarma & Wellness treatment is a treatment programme performed under the supervision of knowledgeable Ayurvedic doctors for days and weeks. This classic natural detoxification treatment is for everyone and is customised as per health needs. The cost of all ayurvedic therapy and treatment may also vary in every case as diagnosis and therapies vary from person to person- someone who needs a rejuvenating and detox effect on their body or someone suffering from serious problems.

Dr Sunita Laxman Jonwal, Ayurvedic Gyneac - Fertility Expert, an experience Ayurvedic Panchakarma practitioner, describes the need to have a separate and dedicated insurance policy for such treatments. “To attend every emerging physical and emotional disease we need a comprehensive wellness program which will help one recover effectively without getting stressed about the expense. The reason why we have drafted this policy with multiple plans.” she adds.

AT NapAyurVeda Panchakarma & Wellness Super Multi-Specialty Ayurvedic Hospital treatment of all NCDs ailments are done in a painless way and without Operation. The patient experiences a positive change within a week itself. Other promotive health & wellness care offered by the centre includes Vajikaran Chikitsa & Rasayan Chikitsa, Seasonal Panchakarma and Supraja Panchakarma for Couples (to Conceive). Cases of infertility and other females’ diseases need a cycle of about 2 to 7 months to show successful results. Proper consultation and an individualistic approach in diagnosis lead to the curative treatment, and management of diseases, ensuring a healthy lifestyle. For more details visit – www.napayurveda.com



