Narayana Business School Aptitude Test (NBSAT) is an entrance exam for candidates who are determined to complete their MBA/ PGDM degree that provides practical knowledge with industry and student-oriented approach
Narayana Business School calls out MBA and PGDM aspirants

28th January is the last date for appearing for NBSAT 2021 by Narayana Business School.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:56 PM IST

MBA and PGDM programs offer various opportunities, greater responsibility, career advancement and higher financial rewards in their specializations. They are worth the time and money as they benefit in the long term only if pursued from a reputed business school.

Common Admission TEST (CAT) score is one of the first processes but not a ticket to the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) as a close look through the selection process shows that most of their selection process depends on other factors. A high CAT score can take you to the final stage but does not guarantee admission, as also considering the limited seats offered per year. Similarly, CAT score does not define your hard work and dedication to gain admission in the top business schools.

Candidates looking forward to a brighter future with a higher degree from a reputed business school also looks ahead for an industry-based syllabus, a reputed name and a good placement with a higher package. One such top MBA/ PGDM college in India is the Narayana Business School. While an entrance exam to win a ticket at Narayan Business School is important too, one can still look forward to being a part of the 4th ranked MBA college of Gujarat.

Narayana Business School Aptitude Test (NBSAT) is an entrance exam for candidates who are determined to complete their MBA/ PGDM degree that provides practical knowledge with industry and student-oriented approach. NBSAT framed by NBS, with their second and final round which is set to take place on 31st January 2021.

Understanding NBSAT 2021

Narayana Business School Aptitude Test, NBSAT 2021 is a mandatory entrance examination at the national level for MBA/ PGDM courses at Narayan Business School. It is a two hours online-based examination system that will be conducted on 31st January 2021 from 11:00 am to 01:00 pm, PAN India. This is the second round of NBSAT 2021, which is being held after the success of NBSAT first round.

The aptitude test is to measure an applicant’s Mathematical Aptitude, General Knowledge, Verbal Ability, Abstract Reasoning, and Reading Comprehension. Furthermore, to join their specialized courses PGDM, PGDM (Quantitative Finance, PGDM (Data Science & Analytics) and MBA + PGPCE. While NBSAT score is vital, the candidate should own a ticket in these criteria:

• The candidate should graduate from a recognized university with 50% or an equivalent CGPA.

• Candidates currently in the final year of the Bachelor’s degree or waiting for their results can also apply.

• Candidates must have appeared for any recognized management entrance examination like CMAT, CAT, MAT, XAT. The candidate who has appeared for any of the management entrance exams and earned the required score will be eligible for admission at Narayana Business School even if the NBSAT score is disappointing.

• There is no minimum or maximum work experience required however it will be an added advantage in the selection process.

The Narayana Business School Aptitude Test, 2021- round 2 will be conducted online with a user ID, password, and ID proof verification. The candidate is required to report online at 10:45 am while no candidate will be allowed after 11:00 am.

How to apply for NBSAT 2021?

Candidates who are enrolling in MBA/ PGDM program have to sign up on the Narayana Business School website, https://admission.nbs.edu.in/ and verify his/her email address. The candidate will have to fill the NBSAT application online form, upload all the requested documents, pay a one-time, application fee of Rs.1000/- and submit the form on or before the due date, 28th January 2021.

WHY NBSAT 2021?

More than 2.28 lakh applicants applied for CAT in 2020 but yet chances at IIM or other government management colleges are not available, but to enrol in a reputed B-school is what an applicant looks forward to. Narayana Business School conducts NBSAT, hence to understand the applicant’s interest, specialization and to develop business and entrepreneurship skill. Also, people who are looking forward to being close to home, in Gujarat has to not compromise with their business degree.

Narayana Business School

Narayana Business School has acquired the role of a leader in the field of business education and has received ample award and recognition by World Education Summit & Awards in 2018, in 2019 as the best business school of Ahmedabad and in 2020, recognized among the top 50 business schools in India including ranked as 4th best MBA college in Gujarat. The premier Business school, NBS drive to promote diversity in their university while also keeping the long-term future of the candidate in mind.

For more information visit https://admission.nbs.edu.in/

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content

