IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / Narender Singh revolutionising the Canadian Immigration environment
Dr. Narender Singh
Dr. Narender Singh
brand post

Narender Singh revolutionising the Canadian Immigration environment

  • Today, Narender's organisation, yciCanada Immigration Services is following the same mission to help as many worthy people to get their Immigration work done with ease and at affordable rates.
READ FULL STORY
By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:24 PM IST

Dr. Narender Singh always wanted to expand his horizons of knowledge and excel in his field of study. This is the main reason why he moved to Canada for higher studies after completing his medical degree from Panjab University, India. Because of his academic excellence, he got admitted to the University of Saskatchewan in Canada. It was during the course of his study that he realised the high degree of immigration challenges faced by international students. With a small mission to help as many students as he could, he volunteered to be a peer mentor and this was exactly the point that shaped his career and turned him into a Credible Immigration Expert, apart from being an excellent Medical Professional.

During the period, he understood the main misconceptions that people had in mind regarding study visa applications, gap years, work experience and so on. He tried his best to resolve all and helped students from under the age of 18 to over 42 years of age and from no gap year to 20+ years of gap in obtaining a study permit in Canada. Narender also joined the immigration law programme at the University of British Columbia while he was helping fellow international students in and after 2012. With his increasing interest in Canadian Immigration matters, he took and cleared his EPE Exam and became an important member of the Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Counsel (ICCRC).

Today, Narender's organisation, yciCanada Immigration Services is following the same mission to help as many worthy people to get their Immigration work done with ease and at affordable rates.

Narender specialises in study permit cases with long education gaps and past refusals. Apart from this, he actively helps fellowship RCICs in cases of medical inadmissibility and urgent health conditions. Over the course of time, Narender has grown to gain expertise in Family Class Immigration (Spousal sponsorship, parents/grandparents), Economic Immigration (Express Entry, CEC, FSW, FSTW, PNP), Pilot Programs, Open and Closed Work Permits (including PGWP), Visitor Visa (TRV), Super Visa, eTA, LMIA applications, and Canadian Citizenship.

By laying maximized focus on Economic Immigration even in the most complex cases, Narender has established a successful name in the Canadian Immigration Sector, today.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Dr M Y Khan
Dr M Y Khan
brand post

ARKangel Hospitals to launch medical services in two top cities of India

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:17 PM IST
The hospital management will be building one of the largest stand-alone, public/private sector 500-bedded hospital in Bengaluru and Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
He is currently an active social media star who has thousands of followers across various social media platforms.
He is currently an active social media star who has thousands of followers across various social media platforms.
brand post

Actor, model and content creator, Maanu Malik, is an emerging artist

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:27 PM IST
  • With such a charismatic appearance and a humble personality, it is hard to say that anybody could resist themselves from watching his videos and going through his posts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The admission process for PGDM and BBA programmes at GIBS has already begun with the early bird benefits ending on February 14.(GIBS)
The admission process for PGDM and BBA programmes at GIBS has already begun with the early bird benefits ending on February 14.(GIBS)
brand post

GIBS announces early bird admissions till Feb 14, 2021

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Their first come first serve offer will entail special benefits, which will be communicated by the administration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr. Narender Singh
Dr. Narender Singh
brand post

Narender Singh revolutionising the Canadian Immigration environment

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • Today, Narender's organisation, yciCanada Immigration Services is following the same mission to help as many worthy people to get their Immigration work done with ease and at affordable rates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With high patients influx of approximately 15000 patients/month at I.T.S Dental College, Ghaziabad and exposure to all latest technologies and infrastructure the postgraduate students imbibe exceptional clinical skills and comprehensive clinical exposure along with academic excellence so as to meet the current demands of modern dental practice.
With high patients influx of approximately 15000 patients/month at I.T.S Dental College, Ghaziabad and exposure to all latest technologies and infrastructure the postgraduate students imbibe exceptional clinical skills and comprehensive clinical exposure along with academic excellence so as to meet the current demands of modern dental practice.
brand post

Dentistry is evolving as a preferred profession

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:22 PM IST
  • I.T.S Dental College, Muradnagar, Ghaziabad is NAAC "A" grade reaccredited institute and has been a pioneer and national leader in Dental Education for the past 20 years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navi Grewal, an Indian entrepreneur and owner of the Digital Marketing firm Ghost Media Pvt. Ltd, is working towards transforming the digital marketing world.(Navi Grewal)
Navi Grewal, an Indian entrepreneur and owner of the Digital Marketing firm Ghost Media Pvt. Ltd, is working towards transforming the digital marketing world.(Navi Grewal)
brand post

Navi Grewal, one of India's youngest digital marketers & entrepreneurs

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:27 PM IST
A multifaceted digital marketer transforms the traditional marketing world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UL supporting domestic manufacturers, importers and assemblers of drones to get their products tested and certified.(UL)
UL supporting domestic manufacturers, importers and assemblers of drones to get their products tested and certified.(UL)
brand post

UL approved to test and certify civilian drones in India

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:11 PM IST
Local testing supports efforts to drive India’s leadership in commercial drone use.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Talha Nasir
Talha Nasir
brand post

Talha Nasir, a successful Dubai-based entrepreneur believes in hard work

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:40 PM IST
Nasir has invested a substantial amount of time, power, and money over the past six years in Dubai to turn his companies into the prosperous organisations they are today.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sahil Khan, owner, Divine Nutrition
Sahil Khan, owner, Divine Nutrition
brand post

Hiren Desai & Sahil Khan bring USA FDA registered supplements brand to India

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:48 PM IST
Divine Nutrition is first and the only Indian brand to be approved by both FSSAI and FDA.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yogesh Batra and Akshay Singh
Yogesh Batra and Akshay Singh
brand post

Yogesh Batra & Akshay Singh are flag bearers of successful, new-age marketing

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:39 PM IST
Yogesh Batra is just a 21-year-old and comes from Sonipat , Haryana. He is pursuing his B.Tech in Computer Science while Akshay Singh is doing his MBBS.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Speakers for the first day of the summit. (Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management )
Speakers for the first day of the summit. (Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management )
brand post

Tattv ’21 greeted with fervour amongst operations professionals

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:32 PM IST
Tattv, a convention organized by SIOM, Nashik, gave an insight into the field of Operations
READ FULL STORY
Close
NutriBears Gummies are scientifically formulated to cater to the specific needs of growing children and young adults.( NutriBears Gummies)
NutriBears Gummies are scientifically formulated to cater to the specific needs of growing children and young adults.( NutriBears Gummies)
brand post

NutriBears' Gummies makes its digital debut and moms can't stop raving about it

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:20 PM IST
NutriBears Gummies are nutritional gummy vitamins, made with natural ingredients and endorsed by paediatricians since 2012.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Converge Biotech is a leading healthcare company based at Hyderabad, having a nationwide presence.(Converge Biotech)
Converge Biotech is a leading healthcare company based at Hyderabad, having a nationwide presence.(Converge Biotech)
brand post

Converge Biotech ties up with OncoDNA to personalize cancer care in India

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:15 PM IST
OncoDNA’s solutions are designed to guide oncologists in the selection of the most appropriate treatments based on the specific tumor profile of a patient.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prabhupad Mishra
Prabhupad Mishra
brand post

Tapestry of Life Candences

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:54 PM IST
  • The popular book from Prabhupad Mishra is gaining popularity amongst the youth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ludo Pro Action on Google.(Boltd)
Ludo Pro Action on Google.(Boltd)
brand post

Now just say "Ok Google, Talk to Ludo Pro" to get the game started

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Ludo Pro can be played with voice in single-player mode or up to 4 friends can play with each other on the same device.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP