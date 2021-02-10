Narender Singh revolutionising the Canadian Immigration environment

Dr. Narender Singh always wanted to expand his horizons of knowledge and excel in his field of study. This is the main reason why he moved to Canada for higher studies after completing his medical degree from Panjab University, India. Because of his academic excellence, he got admitted to the University of Saskatchewan in Canada. It was during the course of his study that he realised the high degree of immigration challenges faced by international students. With a small mission to help as many students as he could, he volunteered to be a peer mentor and this was exactly the point that shaped his career and turned him into a Credible Immigration Expert, apart from being an excellent Medical Professional.

During the period, he understood the main misconceptions that people had in mind regarding study visa applications, gap years, work experience and so on. He tried his best to resolve all and helped students from under the age of 18 to over 42 years of age and from no gap year to 20+ years of gap in obtaining a study permit in Canada. Narender also joined the immigration law programme at the University of British Columbia while he was helping fellow international students in and after 2012. With his increasing interest in Canadian Immigration matters, he took and cleared his EPE Exam and became an important member of the Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Counsel (ICCRC).

Today, Narender's organisation, yciCanada Immigration Services is following the same mission to help as many worthy people to get their Immigration work done with ease and at affordable rates.

Narender specialises in study permit cases with long education gaps and past refusals. Apart from this, he actively helps fellowship RCICs in cases of medical inadmissibility and urgent health conditions. Over the course of time, Narender has grown to gain expertise in Family Class Immigration (Spousal sponsorship, parents/grandparents), Economic Immigration (Express Entry, CEC, FSW, FSTW, PNP), Pilot Programs, Open and Closed Work Permits (including PGWP), Visitor Visa (TRV), Super Visa, eTA, LMIA applications, and Canadian Citizenship.

By laying maximized focus on Economic Immigration even in the most complex cases, Narender has established a successful name in the Canadian Immigration Sector, today.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.