Narendra Pahuja takes over the ownership of Decode Air Bar

Narendra Pahuja is a popular businessman in the national capital region. He has always been a man, who has believed in following his passion right from the beginning. He keeps his heart on the sleeves and lives his life on the edge. His mantra has always been to 'Live Life to the Fullest,' and he has been living by this mantra forever. Narendra (Naren) Pahuja is himself a big foodie and a travel enthusiast, and he has translated his hobbies into his business; what better can that be? Narendra Pahuja has his wings spread both in the travel and food industry with leading set-ups at both places. This is the perfect example of excelling in what you do because you love your work.

His prominent businesses

He has been in the business of providing visas. Recently he also partnered with Tramiso Travels. He is on the verge of starting the services of giving educational visa, as he believes in providing educational opportunities to the students. He has plans of providing world-class facilities of visas to help individuals get access quickly.

Ownership of the Decode Air Bar

Currently, the 'Air Bar' concept has emerged, which is nothing but the bar's outdoor setting. In the capital, where there is an ample amount of space, outdoor sitting makes all the sense. Narendra Pahuja is the co-owner of the Decode Air Bar, which is situated in Sector 29, Gurgaon. He owns 50% partnership, and the rest is owned by his business partners. It is one of the most prominent and attractive looking places in the area, with vast indoor and outdoor space. The site is versatile and apt for different occasions such as birthday parties, anniversaries, dates, corporate events, private events, etc.

One of the biggest USPs of the place is its mouth-watering food. The Decode Air Bar chefs are excellent and have a knack for trying out new and innovative things. One can enjoy a vast plethora of cuisines from Japanese, Chinese, Thai, Indian, Continental, Pan Asia, etc. Also, the nominal rates, which means you will not have to burn a hole in your pocket. One can enjoy the chilly winter Delhi afternoon at the place and have a great time.

Narendra Pahuja & his partners get full ownership

Until September 2020, Narendra Pahuja & His Partners were the lease owners of Decode Air Bar; however, finally, in recent times, Narendra Pahuja has taken over 50% ownership of the bar, and the rest is taken over by his partners. After all, Team Plays well.

Additional work of Narendra Pahuja

Apart from his interest in food and travel, he also enjoys playing cricket and has been a die-hard fan of the game. Since childhood, he has been a part of various cricket clubs and has played for his school team. He is a captain of a Cricket team named- Stunner.

He is also religious and makes it a point to visit the temple every Thursday to distribute food to the needy people. He has made a habit of taking out a few hours and serving food at the temple to the needy people from his busy schedule. He is involved in many volunteering services as well. He is a man with utmost ethics, and also a great influence on the youngsters in many ways today.

