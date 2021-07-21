National Forensic Sciences University introduces BSc LLB with Data Science & Law

India, July 20th, 2021: The National Forensic Sciences University has introduced India's first of its kind, a five-year integrated B.Sc. LL.B. program with a special focus on data Science and Law, with their first batch from September 2021.

NSFU plans on breaking old traditions with this new and innovative 5-year law program with a batch intake of 40 students to help produce some of India’s finest technologically proficient lawyers who are ready to become leaders in a new and highly competitive global legal order while ensuring affordable access to education with a course fee of INR 50,000 per semester.

Eligibility: Admissions for the B.Sc LL.B. program will be based on the merit during CLAT 2021 with an All India Rank and aspirants are required to have a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent (55% or equivalent marks for SC/ST and PwD category) in their Intermediate/Higher Secondary Board Examination (10+2) in the Science stream with Physics/ Chemistry/ Biology/ Mathematics.

About the program: The program is mainly focused on the relationship between Data Science and Law and harnesses the power of data analytics in legal research and practice by blending mathematical methods, statistics, computing, business decisions, and communication with the legal system.

With a limited number of lawyers having expertise in data analysis, NSFU’s School of Law, Forensic Justice & Policy Studies has introduced this new program with the firm belief that the study and visualization of this data will ultimately lead to the discovery of new unexplored patterns and the ability to respond to new issues that have never been raised before.

The program offers various opportunities for the students to explore new ways to use data science to enhance access to justice, increase rates of settlement and improve the efficiency of legal practice and the broader legal system with various fundamental courses in computer languages, analytics, and machine learning along with a specialization in Cyberlaw and Digital Forensics.

The Vice-Chancellor of the National Forensic Sciences University states that “We are immensely proud to introduce this new program that may change the course for the functioning of the legal sector. Being the world’s only university solely dedicated to forensic and investigative sciences, we aim to produce India’s most technologically advanced lawyers with the bigger goal of making the world a better and safer place to live.”

Students will be able to study how AI can have a huge impact on nearly every area of the law and provides students with opportunities to learn about various sectors within legal tech and the legal services market via on-campus and off-campus sessions that involve interactions with various technocrats, scientists and industry professionals. Students will also benefit from practical experiences of their knowledge through high-end laboratories and other experiential learning opportunities.

Founded in 2008, The National Forensic Sciences University has been given the status of an Institution of National Importance and has been established by an Act passed in the year 2020 by the Parliament of India, to facilitate and promote studies and research and to achieve excellence in the field of forensic science in conjunction with applied behavioral science studies, law, criminology, and other allied areas and technology.

Their programs stress coming up with an innovative curriculum design with the perfect blend of theory, practice, and clinical exposure. They are known for their world-class Underground Ballistics Research Center and advanced laboratory facilities for a deepened understanding of the forensic application and learning through simulations and clinical design for all programs to facilitate experiential learning.

Classrooms are equipped with projectors and learning includes dialogical discourses and reflective practice and the limited intake of students help to focus on each individual for personalized mentoring to nurture true professionals in their area of expertise.

