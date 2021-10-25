Nationwide Visas: Best Canada PR Visa Consultants in Chandigarh

Since Covid-19 the immigration policies and regulations are constantly in a state of flux. It is becoming a difficult proposition for all visa applicants who wish to travel, the study, therefore, requires the assistance of immigration consultants. There are many Chandigarh-based international consultants that may be able to answer all of your questions. Since there is a slew of them in town, and deciding which ones are trustworthy can be a difficult chore. One must ensure that the consultant picked is aware about current legislation, the application procedure, the time it takes to complete each stage, and the documentation required, among other things. In addition, a reputable Visa consultant can assist with post-visa needs such as travel and lodging.

Finding the best immigration consultant in Chandigarh that can guarantee you the required outcomes would be much easier if you can get certain parameters to analyse their trustworthiness. You should grade Canada visa consultants on the following factors:

· Expertise in your choice of immigration destination

· Total enrolment charges

· Professionalism and customer service satisfaction.

· Counsellors and filing officers who work with them, as well as their qualifications, etc.

There is one team of Canada Immigration experts who have ranked top in most of the above-mentioned criteria. Nationwide Immigration services have remarkably upheld the quality of their Canada immigration services over the years and have made thousands of dreams come true. They provide all your Canada PR/Immigration related solution to their clients. Their services include:

· In-depth explanation about the immigration procedure

· Updating the client of any significant developments in the case

· Making an ECA (Educational Credential Assessment) or a Skill Assessment (SA)

· Providing advice on ECA/SA to complete the credentials/skill assessment with the right bodies in Canada

· Making an Expression of Interest for Canada under Express Entry

· As per the client's profile/resume/job responsibilities, applying under Provincial & State Nomination and helping in Code Finalization.

· Detailed instructions on how to prepare paperwork for a Canada PR application

· Assisting the client in completing the employment documentation

· Appointment for Police Clearance Certificate (PCC)

· Medical Consultation with Approved Physicians

· Explanation letters/affidavits as needed

· Guidance on Bank Certificates and other proof of funds

· Resume Writing and Rebuilding

· Job Search Assistance

· Biometrics assistance

· Stamping of Passports

· Pre and Post departure briefing

The CEO of Nationwide Visas and an immigration expert himself, Mr. Rajiv Arora describes about the success of their company "We stand by the core values of professionalism, transparency, reliability, speed and accuracy. We treat our clients with utmost care as every dream matter to us, and these guiding principles have led us to such an outstanding track record.”

Nationwide Immigration Services have stood the test of times. They have a strong market presence of over a decade, with multiple office locations around India. They take pride in having a certified and experienced team of Canada Visa experts who work tirelessly on each visa application. They have also won several accolades like Best Immigration Consultants in India for Canada and Most Trusted Visa Brand in India (2018). When it comes to fulfilling your immigration goals you must always choose the best and Nationwide Visas are rightly known as Canada PR masters.



Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.