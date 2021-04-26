Nationwide Visas: Canadian immigration services with a 100% approval rate

Nationwide Visas has more than 14 years of experience in offering credible immigration consultation to clients relocating to Canada. Having processed 30,000 visa applications successfully to date and counting, the consultancy has rightfully garnered its credibility with a 100% approval rate.

India’s most leading immigration consultancy, Nationwide Visas is a one-stop solution to all your immigration requirements. For decades, they have been offering the finest immigration and visa assistance to clients across the country along with an ever-expanding global clientele.

In a time where immigration laws in Canada and across the world have become stringent, Nationwide Visas have set precedents in this industry by simplifying the legal jargon for clients. One can get the reliable hand holding support from Nationwide, who are found to be the best immigration consultants in Delhi, making their transition as smooth as possible.

Nationwide Visas offers a wide range value-added service including:

Assisting the client to choose the right visa suitable for their profile.

Helping the clients understand the overall process, which includes Canada PR Visa, Express Entry, PNP, Business Investor Visa, Study Visa and Work Permit.

Providing free IELTS coaching from Cambridge CELTA-British Council certified trainers and helping the applicants to crack the exam through daily online sessions, until they achieve the desired scores.

Consultation by registered ICCRC members.

Submission of each essential document with precision and accuracy while upholding the security and privacy of the client.

Helping the client to transition into their new life in Canada, with adequate support from the in-house post-landing team.

Providing job assistance, resume building & professional portfolio creation for all clients.

At the helm of the consultancy is Mr. Rajiv Arora (Director, Nationwide Visas) who spearheads a team of experienced and credentialed legal professionals and immigration consultants. Speaking of their much-revered role as a top immigration consultancy, Mr. Arora stated, “Nationwide Visas is dedicated towards clients offering them the best immigration services. More than 85%people are confused while choosing an immigration consultant therefore facing difficulty in deciding which immigration consultants to rely on, many applicants end up applying on their own, leading to a Visa error/rejection most of the times. We act as a bridge for individuals aspiring to relocate to reach Canada.”

He further added, “We have a transparent and detailed process and each step plays an important role. We only consider cases if the points attained are sufficient according to the specific Canadian Visa application.

As they say - Nobody has got a Canada PR Visa in the history of Canadian immigration without an application submission. We suggest you to apply for a Canada PR Visa and experience the change in your life.

Canadian Immigration Services by Nationwide Visas

It is hard to find a consultancy which has such a comprehensive take on Canadian immigration services. Nationwide Visa caters with:

Flexible and custom-designed daily online IELTS classes.

Tips and tricks to excel in the IELTS examination.

Canada Express Entry Program.

Canada Provincial Nomination Program.2

Federal Skilled Worker Program.

Study Visa

Spouse visa (from India).

Business Immigration.

Canada Family Sponsorship Program.

Post-landing services (In-house team in Canada helps the clients to transition into their new lives in the country)

Nationwide Visas offers insight and assistance in the Provincial Nominee Program across:

British Columbia

Ontario

Nova Scotia

Saskatchewan

Alberta

Manitoba

Newfoundland and Labrador

Prince Edward Island

Quebec’s Skilled Worker Program falls under the purview of its services. The latest to get added to the list of Canada Express Entry & PNP programs is the Atlantic Immigration Pilot Program. The Canadian Govt. has also launched 6 new immigration programs for international graduates, essential workers and French speakers.

The valuable insight by ICCRC members in every case counts for matchless association with each province in Canada which helps their clients opt for a specialized province-based nomination program, making Nationwide Visas the most trusted immigration consultancy in India.

The consultancy has offices in Delhi and Mumbai, along with a thriving presence in Canada, where an in-house team is present to help the clients with post-landing assistance for a smooth transition. From IELTS coaching to guiding the client through the selection and processing of all kinds of PR Visas, Nationwide Visas offers an all-inclusive immigration consultation service, backed by their esteemed team of experienced immigration lawyers and top immigration consultants in Delhi. Refer to the information given below to reach out to Nationwide Visas.

Website: https://www.nationwidevisas.com/

Contact: +91-92 92 92 92 81

Email: info@nationwidevisas.com

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.