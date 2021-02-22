IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / Natural supplements for fighting anxiety by experts
Find out how natural supplements can help you get over stress and anxiety
Find out how natural supplements can help you get over stress and anxiety
brand post

Natural supplements for fighting anxiety by experts

With regular exercises, meditation, and these natural supplements you can easily fight against anxiety and stress.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:12 PM IST

2020 has been an unprecedented year for everyone. Stress, anxiety, a sense of loneliness, all made the year more tragic. It limited our space to meet friends, colleagues, and family members but adopting healthy habits like eating healthy, taking care of immunity, sleeping at the time, and other small habits help us to move on soon.

Though the habits are effective in itself, stress buster supplements have been a great support. Here are five natural supplements for anxiety according to experts.

1. Ashwagandha

One of the herbs that has been used as a powerful medicine since centuries. With a powerful adaptogen, the herb helps in managing your stress level. Now the herb also comes as an ashwagandha tablets that offers the same miraculous benefits to you. According to the experts the herb has significant effects on the physiological and psychological aspects of human lives. Also, one ashwagandha capsule daily helps to lower the level of cortisol, a kind of hormone that is the cause of producing stress. Ashwagandha consists of glycol which helps you to sleep better.

2. Brahmi

To boost the memory, Brahmi is the most celebrated herbs in Ayurveda. With the nitric oxide in the herb helps you in sleeping good and better mental health. According to health experts, Brahmi helps to fight against stress hormones, especially cortisol and enhances focus which people usually lose during stress. The herb also helps in better liver functioning and inflammation.

3. L- Theanine

Stress tolls on emotional wellbeing, moods, sleep, and concentration. L-theanine helps in reducing cortisol and encourages the sense of happiness and calm. Also, it helps in lowering the increased heart rate and blood pressure due to stress that helps you to improve your emotional wellbeing, sleep, and moods by regulating concentrations and activity of dopamine and serotonin.

4. Magnesium

One of the most important nutrients that is required to regulate nerve functioning, blood sugar levels, muscles, and emotional responses. Due to stress, we are more prone to sadness, anger, and various other negative effects. Magnesium plays a key role in stress response system regulation by increasing the neurotransmitter production that encourages sleep and relaxation. Though magnesium is available in seeds, tofu, green leafy vegetables, and other natural sources, you can take it as a supplement after the consulting of a health expert.

5. Melatonin

To regulate the circadian rhythm and fight against negative thoughts, Melatonin is one of the hormones that the brain produces. It helps the body and mind to sleep better and rest proper. People who are suffering from anxiety and insomnia can find great relief by taking it.

The brain needs to be active to do several daily activities. Stress is one of the factors that push the brain to the passive states where it only produces a negative zone that is quite dangerous for your mental health.

Due to which you are unable to concentrate on a particular thing, mood swings become common, sleeping disorders, emotional fatigue and many others are side effects of it. With regular exercises, meditation, and these natural supplements you can easily fight against anxiety and stress.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Data Science is one of the most in-demand jobs in India for 2021.
Data Science is one of the most in-demand jobs in India for 2021.
brand post

Data Science is shaping the future by offering global career opportunities

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:30 PM IST
NBS (Narayana Business School) Data Science & Analytics program offers hands-on exposure to key tools and technologies including Statistics, Data interpretation, Advance excel, Machine learning, Python, Tableau, SQL Etc.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raja Mukherjee is one of the reputed Emcees from the service industry.(Raja Mukherjee)
Raja Mukherjee is one of the reputed Emcees from the service industry.(Raja Mukherjee)
brand post

How Raja Mukherjee aka Raja RME turned the lockdown into a fruitful journey

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:29 PM IST
Raja is a well-known rapper, who is known for his fashion, style, and energy in his live performances.
READ FULL STORY
Close
‘Rahe Rahe’ has been released under the banner of the Sajjan Adeeb Music label.(M Chahal )
‘Rahe Rahe’ has been released under the banner of the Sajjan Adeeb Music label.(M Chahal )
brand post

Punjabi singer-lyricist M Chahal releases new track ‘Rahe Rahe’

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:24 PM IST
The song has been brought to the audience by Binnie Marwa and M Chahal himself who composed the music for the song.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Garima Goyal
Garima Goyal
brand post

Clinical dietitian Garima Goyal is helping her patients tackle diabetes

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:35 PM IST
Garima Goyal has acquired her training at reputed organizations like Medanta, the Medicity, Gurgaon; DMCH and CMCH, Ludhiana.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Randeep Hooda is the new brand ambassador of OK life care company, tarted in the year 2016 by Dr Jogender Singh, an international medalist in boxing and the founder of OPJS University.
Actor Randeep Hooda is the new brand ambassador of OK life care company, tarted in the year 2016 by Dr Jogender Singh, an international medalist in boxing and the founder of OPJS University.
brand post

OK Life Care company signs actor Randeep Hooda as brand ambassador

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:16 PM IST
The company is known for its consumer products, especially health and beauty products.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Find out how natural supplements can help you get over stress and anxiety
Find out how natural supplements can help you get over stress and anxiety
brand post

Natural supplements for fighting anxiety by experts

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:12 PM IST
With regular exercises, meditation, and these natural supplements you can easily fight against anxiety and stress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abid Dharamsey
Abid Dharamsey
brand post

Abid Dharamsey identifies 5 digital marketing mistakes in 2021

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:48 PM IST
  • Founder of Bison Creations, a leading digital marketing agency, Abid Dharamsey believes that 2021 is already an unpredictable year, and 5 digital marketing mistakes can stun any business’ growth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr. Seema Jain- Founder and Chief Mentor At StockPro
Dr. Seema Jain- Founder and Chief Mentor At StockPro
brand post

Permanent solution to your financial freedom is to learn about the stock market

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:41 PM IST
  • Dr. Seema Jain- Founder and Chief Mentor At StockPro, shares her thoughts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
11sixes
11sixes
brand post

Jaipur-based 11sixes shines like a star to revive online gaming in India

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:34 PM IST
  • With the trajected growth rate and the response received since the Indian Australian cricket tour and Big Bash, many people have confidently invested money and won many exciting prizes. This overwhelming reaction shows that ‘11 sixes’ has hit a long short in its success.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ourea
Ourea
brand post

Ourea has transformed the global pandemic into a saga of success and hope

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:31 PM IST
  • This wouldn't have been possible without Founder and CEO Anooja Bashir.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bajaj Finance FD is better than any other FD in the market. You can invest from the comfort of your home, and ensure your child’s future is secure, with assured returns.(Bajaj Finance )
Bajaj Finance FD is better than any other FD in the market. You can invest from the comfort of your home, and ensure your child’s future is secure, with assured returns.(Bajaj Finance )
brand post

Secure your child’s future by investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:30 PM IST
The interest rates offered by Fixed Deposit are usually higher than that of savings accounts. Moreover, the returns are not dependent on any market-driven forces.
READ FULL STORY
Close
District 98 Toastmasters, operating in western, central and parts of southern India, organised their third District Officer Training Program for 2020-21 in Jaipur and on Zoom on 20th and 21st February 2021.(Toastmasters)
District 98 Toastmasters, operating in western, central and parts of southern India, organised their third District Officer Training Program for 2020-21 in Jaipur and on Zoom on 20th and 21st February 2021.(Toastmasters)
brand post

District 98 Toastmasters organizes its first hybrid Leadership Training Program

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:18 PM IST
A two-day event focusing on training of district officers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The new state-of-the-art campus is one of the high-profile developments in the city’s recent history.
The new state-of-the-art campus is one of the high-profile developments in the city’s recent history.
brand post

University Canada West (UCW) opens stunning new Vancouver House Campus

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:49 PM IST
Designed by iconic Danish architect, Bjarke Ingles of BIG, CNN dubbed the new campus one of the 'most anticipated buildings set to shape the world'
READ FULL STORY
Close
With a trusted and skilled team of 80+ developers, UI/UX designers, project managers, marketing and technology consultants, Sphinx thrives to provide innovative solutions through advanced software development services.
With a trusted and skilled team of 80+ developers, UI/UX designers, project managers, marketing and technology consultants, Sphinx thrives to provide innovative solutions through advanced software development services.
brand post

Sphinx Solutions: Redefining digital experience through advanced technology

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:21 PM IST
  • Their major services comprise Mobile Application Development, RPA, Ecommerce Portals and Custom Software Development – CRM and ERP development.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devi Singh and Chirag Gera
Devi Singh and Chirag Gera
brand post

Devi Singh and Chirag Gera touching new heights with digital marketing

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:18 PM IST
  • The young digital entrepreneur has seen vast growth due to their unique ideas, concepts, and business skills that have proven to be lucrative for the same.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP