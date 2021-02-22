Natural supplements for fighting anxiety by experts
2020 has been an unprecedented year for everyone. Stress, anxiety, a sense of loneliness, all made the year more tragic. It limited our space to meet friends, colleagues, and family members but adopting healthy habits like eating healthy, taking care of immunity, sleeping at the time, and other small habits help us to move on soon.
Though the habits are effective in itself, stress buster supplements have been a great support. Here are five natural supplements for anxiety according to experts.
1. Ashwagandha
One of the herbs that has been used as a powerful medicine since centuries. With a powerful adaptogen, the herb helps in managing your stress level. Now the herb also comes as an ashwagandha tablets that offers the same miraculous benefits to you. According to the experts the herb has significant effects on the physiological and psychological aspects of human lives. Also, one ashwagandha capsule daily helps to lower the level of cortisol, a kind of hormone that is the cause of producing stress. Ashwagandha consists of glycol which helps you to sleep better.
2. Brahmi
To boost the memory, Brahmi is the most celebrated herbs in Ayurveda. With the nitric oxide in the herb helps you in sleeping good and better mental health. According to health experts, Brahmi helps to fight against stress hormones, especially cortisol and enhances focus which people usually lose during stress. The herb also helps in better liver functioning and inflammation.
3. L- Theanine
Stress tolls on emotional wellbeing, moods, sleep, and concentration. L-theanine helps in reducing cortisol and encourages the sense of happiness and calm. Also, it helps in lowering the increased heart rate and blood pressure due to stress that helps you to improve your emotional wellbeing, sleep, and moods by regulating concentrations and activity of dopamine and serotonin.
4. Magnesium
One of the most important nutrients that is required to regulate nerve functioning, blood sugar levels, muscles, and emotional responses. Due to stress, we are more prone to sadness, anger, and various other negative effects. Magnesium plays a key role in stress response system regulation by increasing the neurotransmitter production that encourages sleep and relaxation. Though magnesium is available in seeds, tofu, green leafy vegetables, and other natural sources, you can take it as a supplement after the consulting of a health expert.
5. Melatonin
To regulate the circadian rhythm and fight against negative thoughts, Melatonin is one of the hormones that the brain produces. It helps the body and mind to sleep better and rest proper. People who are suffering from anxiety and insomnia can find great relief by taking it.
The brain needs to be active to do several daily activities. Stress is one of the factors that push the brain to the passive states where it only produces a negative zone that is quite dangerous for your mental health.
Due to which you are unable to concentrate on a particular thing, mood swings become common, sleeping disorders, emotional fatigue and many others are side effects of it. With regular exercises, meditation, and these natural supplements you can easily fight against anxiety and stress.
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.
