Naughty World memes are bringing smiles to 10 million faces

Today our lives are filled with stress and problems. We are wrapped-up with our hectic schedules, day-to-day chores, and loads of mental problems. A life lived in stress and problems are a life wasted. So, what to do? The easy solution is taking mini-stress busters from time to time. These mini-breaks relax you and also brings a fresh perspective to life. You can simply listen to a joke or read a funny anecdote, watch a light video and lighten yourself. If you don’t have time then go and watch memes. Yes! The memes are short and sweet. These are actually so funny and lighten your mood in no time. They are instant stress-buster. During a long workday, a small meme shared can instantly make you smile. True isn’t it?

Following this noble cause of relaxing and spreading ‘Naughty World’ is calming almost 10 million people in the world. Naughty World is an Instagram page that shares memes on all kinds of topics. It includes arcasm, trolls, jokes, thoughts, and all in a funny way. With its light-hearted and interesting content, it is growing popular day by day. The page is growing day by day and expected to gain more popularity in the future.

Ankur, a young entrepreneur manages this page and is quite excited about his work. He believes in adding smiles to this tension-bearing world. Talking about his initiative, he says, “It is true that our lives are filled with stress. I always wanted to do something to change it. Once I was going through a shared meme, it relaxed me and then it clicked me. I thought why don’t I start a page filled with exotic memes.” Further, he added, “I started off quickly and was encouraged by the followers. The appreciation drove me further and pushed me to create more content.” While talking about his success, he smilingly said, “It is not only about being successful, it is how we get success. The biggest thing for me is, I am able to add smiles. I am happy about what I am doing and will continue to improve it. Hats off! To your approach Ankur and keep up the good work with Naughty world.