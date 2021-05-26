Home / Brand Post / Nav Sandhu shares journey from digital marketer to producer in music industry
brand post

Nav Sandhu shares journey from digital marketer to producer in music industry

He started working in the Punjabi music industry in 2013 as a digital marketer. Sandhu launched his own label in the name of ‘Brown Town Music’ and started his journey as a producer in 2019.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 06:59 PM IST
Nav Sandhu

Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it. This proves to become true for the entrepreneur and producer by profession, Nav Sandhu who is making waves in the Punjabi music industry.

Hailing from Patiala, the young entrepreneur Nav Sandhu has proved himself as a true example of a successful person. He started working in the Punjabi music industry in 2013 as a digital marketer Sandhu launched his own label in the name of ‘Brown Town Music’ and started his journey as a producer in 2019. Meanwhile, he launched singer-songwriter Jassa Dhillon and singer-music producer Gur Sidhu.

Nav Sandhu has produced and presented a number of Punjabi hit songs, including ‘Bell Bottom’ of Mankirat Aulakh, ‘Aag Att Koka Kehar’ of Baani Sandhu, and Gurnam Bhullar, 8 Parche of Baani Sandhu and Gur Sidhu. All these songs had got overwhelming responses from the audience. Interestingly, all the songs have views in millions.

Sharing his journey, entrepreneur Nav Sandhu said, “I begin working as a digital marketer in 2013. Since then, I had have worked with a number of big labels and artists. I moved to Canada in 2018 and completed my diploma in IBM (International Business Management). Later, I planned to come up with my own music label. No doubt, it was a long journey but my patience and hard work made it possible that I was able to launch my own music label Brown Town Music.”

“Recently, we did an album ‘Above All’ featuring Jassa Dhillon and Gur Sidhu. All the songs got an overwhelming response from the audience. The album was released on Brown Town Music. Today also, we have launched Gur Sidhu’s song ‘Yaarane’on our label,” adds Nav Sandhu.

As the fans were mesmerized with the Above All music album, they took to Instagram, Youtube and dropped in fire symbols in the comments section to depict how fiery all his produced songs were. Many of the fans were so thrilled to listen to his new album that they swamped his post with heart-eyed emojis to express their amazement. Some also stated how all the songs from Jassa Dhillon's album were awesome and epic and expressed their love for him.

Nav Sandhu is one of the prolific producers in the Punjabi music industry who has managed to gain a massive fan following with his produced stellar songs and albums.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Girl's surprises neighbour with birthday cake, melts netizens' hearts

Human receives hug delivery from kitty while working. Clip may melt your heart

Video shows girl from Kerala playing cricket like a pro, wins praises. Watch

Doggo gets its own pool, his reaction is priceless. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Cyclone Yaas Live
Horoscope Today
Covid-19
Yaas Cyclone
Buddha Purnima 2021
Lunar Eclipse 2021 Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP