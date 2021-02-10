Navi Grewal, one of India's youngest digital marketers & entrepreneurs
Navi Grewal, an Indian entrepreneur and owner of the digital marketing firm Ghost Media Pvt. Ltd, is working towards transforming the digital marketing world. He is the face behind promoting many hit Punjabi songs. The Chandigarh-based digital marketing expert has grown his business digitally during pandemic. With revolutionized marketing concepts, he has helped startups, MSMEs, artists and Bollywood celebrities to connect with their audiences in the virtual world.
Starting his journey from scratch, Navi Grewal has reached great heights in the industry while inspiring fellow serial entrepreneurs. Learning the tricks of the trade through online courses, he paved his own path and became a reason for the exponential growth of his clients. Evolving with the changing times, he jaadopted the emerging trends of the digital world.
Commenting on the journey of Ghost Media Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Navi Grewal says, “With nationwide lockdown, 2020 was an interesting year for entrepreneurs and companies to experiment their communication strategies. The world has increasingly been moving towards virtual communication and the digital ecosystem has acquired many new users, thereby making digital advertising perhaps one of the most effective mediums to reach out to their respective audiences. Despite initial setbacks, we saw digital marketing taking the center stage while allowing people to shift from traditional to digital marketing mediums.”
He adds, “As people are making digital their first choice now, companies as well as entrepreneurs need to implement integrated strategies for to customers’ needs at every touch point of the customer journey. This will corporates, brands and companies to create an impact while continuing to delight the new-age consumers.”
Integrating the digital marketing approach, the serial entrepreneur become the game changer for brands rather than just drafting a nice-to-have strategy. As per recent reports, the digital marketing industry is growing at a rate of 25-30% in India annually. India is one of the leading countries in the world to have the largest Facebook population. The social media channels, high-speed digitization, online portals, etc has led to the exponential growth of digital marketing. Observing the growth in the industry, Navi Grewal has evolved and emerged as a smart digital professional that delivers work further with greater efficiency.
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.
