Nayan Kambli’s Money2Me envisions becoming a leading gold loan company

Registered with the Reserve Bank of India, Money2Me is a Private Limited Company that engages in non-banking financial services and is currently focused on providing Gold Loans. The company is headed by CEO and Founder Nayan Kambli. He has an experience of over 21 years in the diverse fields of fundraising, including IPO, Debt syndication, and private equity, with a master’s degree in Financial Management and Business Administration, Nayan Kambli comes with the expertise and exposure that stands in tune with Money2Me’s expressed vision.

Money2Me has revealed that in the next five years, they aim to become a leading Gold Loan company that will deliver its services all across India. They aim to create a space for themselves in the Indian gold loan market and are setting up to become one of the top ten gold loan companies in the country through traditional and digital Gold Loan platforms. In expressing this ambition, Money2Me has acknowledged that although the gold loan industry is ever-growing, some changes in the process are required to make it more accessible to the people.

CEO Nayan Kambli believes that moving forward, the digital market is where a lot of untapped potential lies. The promising growth of online and digital models in the gold loan space by NBFCs and new-age fintech companies has revealed the huge market of previously unreachable customers. With their promise of ‘Ghar Baithe Gold Loan’, Money2Me has stated that they will focus on developing the digital capabilities of this rising sphere.

But Nayan Kambli also does not disregard the validity and importance of the traditional gold loan system. He understands that there is already a large base of customers who opt for non-digital routes to attain gold loans. Money2Me aims to host traditional gold loan services as well to cater to that segment of customers. ‘Humsafar Aapke Pragati Ka’ is their commitment that emphasizes this intention.

Money2Me intends to achieve its vision by adopting a dual approach to functioning. By offering both traditional and digital gold loan services, they want to be a company that is a good blend of multiple options that can cater to the needs of India’s diverse customer base. Nayan Kambli believes that this combination of already established and new-age services will be a core strength in Money2Me’s journey.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.