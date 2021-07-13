NCL Industries Limited crosses the 1000 crore mark in sales for the first time

NCL Industries Limited, based in Hyderabad, are the manufacturers of Nagarjuna Cement. In addition to cement, the NCL Group also owns Bison Panels and NCLdoors. As part of the company’s earnings report for year ended March 2021, NCL Industries limited reported that sales rose 47.53% to ₹1383.68 crore against ₹937.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2020. This is the first time in the company’s history that it has broken the 1000 crore mark in sales.

Discussing how NCL Industries was able to successfully navigate the problems created by the pandemic, Mr. K. Gautam, Joint Managing Director, NCL Industries, said “After the initial phase of the pandemic, we made a quick assessment of the situation. We coordinated with the Government Agencies to take measures for maintaining production and dispatches, while adhering to safety and social distancing norms. The Government also appreciated our pro-active initiatives by giving us necessary permissions to operate, without compromising on health precautions, we continued our supplies to the Polavaram and Kaleshwaram projects. The meticulous planning and co-ordination helped. We could keep our production and sales activities going, and post strong financial results, which in fact surpassed our past best.”

Moving forward, the company plans to invest Rs. 300 crores in the cement segment. The company’s Nagarjuna Cement brand is seeing continued demand from the trade segment, which contributes almost 60 per cent of the business, while the projects contribute about 35-40 per cent across its markets. The company primarily focuses on Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

NCLdoor is the latest innovation from NCL in the door manufacturing industry. NCLdoor is a premium range of doors made with Bison Panel.

"We have India’s largest door manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, the unit spreads over 2 lakh sq ft and has a capacity of producing 1,000 doors per day. The doors are built in technical collaboration with AGT, Europe. Superior quality raw materials imported from Europe and proprietary Cement Bonded Particle Board used in manufacturing the door sets NCLdoor apart. Our doors are fire and moisture resistant, come with superior sound insulation and can be customized as per the customer requirements”, said Mr. K. Gautam, Joint Managing Director, NCL Industries

Mr. Gautam further added, “NCLdoor is a one-stop custom doors solution. We provide door frame, shutter, architrave and installation which is customizable as per requirement, colour, texture and size. We’ve installed over 10,000 doors, and with demand constantly on the rise across sectors like retail, services or manufacturing. We are confident that our premium offering will suit all climates and hence will be the best option for consumers regardless of their location. We are also constantly innovating to develop a range of both premium and budget doors to meet varied market requirements.”

In an effort to help customers experience the product for themselves, NCLdoor recently set-up an experience at its corporate office in Telangana to showcase the brand’s entire product range. Since its launch in 2019, NCLdoor has expanded into multiple new markets including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, and Pune.

