Need a parallel medical workforce to fight Covid second wave: Dr. Devi Shetty

Pune, April 26, 2021: We are living in the era of ‘Evidence Based Medicine’. Today, in the medical field, diagnostics are indispensable. Rapid advancements of technology in the medical field including Applied Artificial Intelligence have revolutionized healthcare delivery, said Dr. Harsh Mahajan, president, NATHEALTH (Healthcare Federation of India), New Delhi. This advanced technology costs a high amount of money but increased volumes will turn down the costs, added Dr. Mahajan. Dr. Harsh Mahajan delivered the keynote address at the inaugural function of SYMHEALTH 2021- “Interdisciplinary Approach to Healthcare”, a two-day National Virtual Event organized by the Symbiosis School for Open and Distance Learning (SSODL), Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

SYMHEALTH, an annual mega event, like every year, attracted close to 3000 delegates from across all verticals of the healthcare sector beyond hospitals including industry, academia, representatives of civil society, researchers and policymakers.

Dr. Devi Shetty Chairman, Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited, was invited as Guest of Honour for the Valedictory Ceremony of SYMHEALTH 2021 which was also a part of Symbiosis Golden Jubilee Lecture Series.

Dr Devi Shetty lauded the efforts in overcoming the shortage of PPE kits, Ventilators and the current shortage of oxygen. He however, warned against the impending 3rd waive and the dire necessity of needing huge workforce to work in the hospitals. We will need around 1.5 lakh doctors and 2 lakh nurses who can actually work in the Covid ICU. Only doctors and nurses will not be sufficient to cure the patients but we also need 5 lakh additional ICU beds to treat the Covid Patients in the next few weeks. We will need them for the next one year at least as the current second wave will last long for about 4 to 5 months and then we have to be ready for the third wave. No other country in the world apart from India can produce this much of a workforce Dr. Shetty added further in his speech.

He further mentioned the need for young doctors and nurses to work in the Covid ICU, they should be vaccinated. Doctors and Nurses who worked in the hospitals during the first wave did a tremendous job but now we need to create a parallel workforce to cope up with the second wave.

Dr. S.B. Mujumdar, Founder and President of Symbiosis and Chancellor of Symbiosis International University, Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Principle Director, Symbiosis and Pro-Chancellor, Symbiosis International University, Dr. Rajani Gupte, Vice Chancellor, SIU, Dr. Rajiv Yeravdekar, Dean, Faculty of Health Sciences, SIU, Dr. Abhay Saraf, Director, Symbiosis School for Open and Distance Learning (SSODL), were the other distinguished speakers for SYMHEALTH 2021. Dr. Nabilah Kazi was the anchor of the program.

