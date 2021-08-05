Neel Sarkhedi speaks about the challenges he faced as a wildlife photographer

The field of photography is creative yet challenging. In these last few years, we have witnessed a rise of photographers in different categories. Among different genres and categories, nature and wildlife photography remains the most difficult option. The breathtaking pictures that we see of wildlife creatures take years of dedication and hard work put in by creative professionals. One of the emerging names in this field is Neel Sarkhedi, a passionate photographer and entrepreneur.

Since a very tender age, Neel has been fascinated with nature and wildlife. To pursue his dream, he began capturing pictures of nature and pets in his locality. Based in Ankleshwar, Gujarat, Neel’s professional career began in 2019. Since then, there has been no turning back and he has gradually aced in his skills as a high-end photographer.

To get a step closer to nature and wildlife, Neel started visiting different sanctuaries, parks and destinations like Ranthambore National Park, Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, Thol Bird Sanctuary and Rann of Kutch.

Unfortunately, the photographer’s visits to wildlife parks have been very few because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While travelling has been a challenge for the photographer, he opened up about other challenges he faced at the onset of his career. Speaking about the same, Neel said, “There have been times I went to capture pictures but failed to get the best shots in my camera. As a wildlife photographer, patience is the key and one must wait long enough to capture that perfect click.”

Another hurdle Neel Sarkhedi talks about is the bad weather. “You might get a good shot but if the weather is not clear and the lighting is not proper, the subject might look absurd”, he said. Gradually with time, the ace photographer has been learning these aspects. His Instagram feed is a beautiful aesthetic with the captured images of nature and wildlife creatures like Macaw, Tiger, Painted Stoke, Striped Hyena and Indian Eagle Owl.

Moreover, during the lockdown, Neel has utilized the time in learning the fundamentals of photography. “Being at home also gave me an ample number of time to clear my hard drives. Haha!”, added Neel.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.