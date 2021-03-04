Neeraj Kashyap: Changing the definition of digital marketing in India

Digital Marketing is one such term which can send your business from zero to skyrocketing heights. Search Engine optimization has helped many companies to get the audience reach in very little time. The technique involves some major steps to be taken while defining the content of your pages and these techniques will help you to reach a maximum number of clients. The Big MNC’s sole fully depends on the Digital Marketing to rank their sites and which is why they focus more on their digital marketing segment. Neeraj Kashyap is one of the many who knows how to play with SEO and Keywords and is master of Digital Marketing.

Neeraj Kashyap is an entrepreneur, social media strategist, as well as a crypto trader. Neeraj Kashyap owns 6 websites under his name and is earning in millions through his ventures. An independent person with a sharp knowledge of the market, his site Cricduck.com is becoming popular among sports enthusiasts. The website gives live scores and is showing strong growth among new start-ups. In short, he is using real-time updates with in-depth research on data that is making his clients and followers hit the right note.

Neeraj Kashyap is currently the CEO of Infinite Peak Digital Services and it is one of the earliest companies in the digital marketing space. In 2010, while still at school, he was engrossed in doing primary research through his social media networks and conducted detailed research on those areas. He started enjoying the whole process of collecting information and then write blogs on them. As his writings started to draw attention, Neeraj came up with a course free of cost. It became popular as blogging and content marketing is a new field, people were excited to learn about it.

Neeraj has been helping a whole lot of clients from across the world through his Digital Marketing skills. He is a successful blogger who has trained 1000+ aspiring minds the art of SEO and Digital Marketing. Neeraj also trains his students the art of Content Marketing along with Digital Marketing so that they become great genius in this field. Neeraj Kashyap trained more than 500 individuals in blogging, trading, advertising, SEO, and content writing among others. Students both from the finance and marketing fields saw great value in Neeraj’s training modules and it became a source of knowledge for many. Thousands of job aspirants and budding entrepreneurs scaled new heights through Neeraj’s consistent help and became a hotshot in their careers. This made Neeraj a millionaire and currently, he is an authority in almost all the digital marketing fields.

Neeraj has played a pivotal role in enhancing digital marketing awareness among businesses and corporate aspirants in a big way. Post the Jio revolution where millions of Indians got a free internet connection and which opened the floodgates of massive video consumption along with increased spending generated an opportunity for Tech Giants. They saw this as an opportunity to connect with people and sell their products. As a result, there was instant hike in hiring people from the Digital marketing Industry. Neeraj Kashyap’s idea of free training and sharing of ideas thus became an asset to newcomers in the industry.

Neeraj Kashyap believes in the very humanitarian approach of “Sharing is Caring” and considers this as a driving force behind his venture. He felt that business does not always need to be transactional. You can always do it in a socially responsible. Providing his expertise to new aspirants and sharing their success is something that he always enjoyed. Neeraj felt that when you help others, it does come back to you in some form.

