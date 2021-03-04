IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / Neeraj Kashyap: Changing the definition of digital marketing in India
Neeraj Kashyap
Neeraj Kashyap
brand post

Neeraj Kashyap: Changing the definition of digital marketing in India

Neeraj Kashyap is an entrepreneur, social media strategist, as well as a crypto trader.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:51 PM IST

Digital Marketing is one such term which can send your business from zero to skyrocketing heights. Search Engine optimization has helped many companies to get the audience reach in very little time. The technique involves some major steps to be taken while defining the content of your pages and these techniques will help you to reach a maximum number of clients. The Big MNC’s sole fully depends on the Digital Marketing to rank their sites and which is why they focus more on their digital marketing segment. Neeraj Kashyap is one of the many who knows how to play with SEO and Keywords and is master of Digital Marketing.

Neeraj Kashyap is an entrepreneur, social media strategist, as well as a crypto trader. Neeraj Kashyap owns 6 websites under his name and is earning in millions through his ventures. An independent person with a sharp knowledge of the market, his site Cricduck.com is becoming popular among sports enthusiasts. The website gives live scores and is showing strong growth among new start-ups. In short, he is using real-time updates with in-depth research on data that is making his clients and followers hit the right note.

Neeraj Kashyap is currently the CEO of Infinite Peak Digital Services and it is one of the earliest companies in the digital marketing space. In 2010, while still at school, he was engrossed in doing primary research through his social media networks and conducted detailed research on those areas. He started enjoying the whole process of collecting information and then write blogs on them. As his writings started to draw attention, Neeraj came up with a course free of cost. It became popular as blogging and content marketing is a new field, people were excited to learn about it.

Neeraj has been helping a whole lot of clients from across the world through his Digital Marketing skills. He is a successful blogger who has trained 1000+ aspiring minds the art of SEO and Digital Marketing. Neeraj also trains his students the art of Content Marketing along with Digital Marketing so that they become great genius in this field. Neeraj Kashyap trained more than 500 individuals in blogging, trading, advertising, SEO, and content writing among others. Students both from the finance and marketing fields saw great value in Neeraj’s training modules and it became a source of knowledge for many. Thousands of job aspirants and budding entrepreneurs scaled new heights through Neeraj’s consistent help and became a hotshot in their careers. This made Neeraj a millionaire and currently, he is an authority in almost all the digital marketing fields.

Neeraj has played a pivotal role in enhancing digital marketing awareness among businesses and corporate aspirants in a big way. Post the Jio revolution where millions of Indians got a free internet connection and which opened the floodgates of massive video consumption along with increased spending generated an opportunity for Tech Giants. They saw this as an opportunity to connect with people and sell their products. As a result, there was instant hike in hiring people from the Digital marketing Industry. Neeraj Kashyap’s idea of free training and sharing of ideas thus became an asset to newcomers in the industry.

Neeraj Kashyap believes in the very humanitarian approach of “Sharing is Caring” and considers this as a driving force behind his venture. He felt that business does not always need to be transactional. You can always do it in a socially responsible. Providing his expertise to new aspirants and sharing their success is something that he always enjoyed. Neeraj felt that when you help others, it does come back to you in some form.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Manthan Dudeja
Manthan Dudeja
brand post

Inconversation with Manthan Dudeja, the techie & digital marketer

By Brand Post
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:13 PM IST
  • Today, Manthan has not only established a repertoire with his Indian clients but also proved his mettle by working with top international businesses too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shivam Phutela and Sanjay Singh
Shivam Phutela and Sanjay Singh
brand post

Shivam Phutela and Sanjay Singh shapes the world of Desert Safari

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:09 PM IST
  • An organization intended to help plan the most miraculous desert safari from sunset today break 'Desert Raja' offers a quieting stay underneath the sky with unlimited stars.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Chokhani
Rishabh Chokhani
brand post

‘Fitness is a way of life’ for Rishabh Chokhani, founder, Naturevibe Botanicals

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:06 PM IST
Rishabh’s affinity towards healthy lifestyle and wellness started with his own transformation from being obese to being fit and healthy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Today a business cannot run without having its app or website, as it tends to communicate with more users, captivating a vast market and switching users into clients.
Today a business cannot run without having its app or website, as it tends to communicate with more users, captivating a vast market and switching users into clients.
brand post

Top 10 trusted web development companies in India 2021-22

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:06 PM IST
  • Get details of the most trusted list of Web development companies to hire in 2021-22, researched by TopAppDevelopmentCompanies.com
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alongwith paid Notes for UPSC Prelims exam, BestCurrentAffairs.com also provides free PDF Booklets to the needy persons those who cannot afford to buy their books.
Alongwith paid Notes for UPSC Prelims exam, BestCurrentAffairs.com also provides free PDF Booklets to the needy persons those who cannot afford to buy their books.
brand post

UPSC IAS Prelims exam: big good news for IAS aspirants

By Brand Post
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:01 PM IST
  • Competition Heats-up for UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2021 as the exam date is coming closer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neeraj Kashyap
Neeraj Kashyap
brand post

Neeraj Kashyap: Changing the definition of digital marketing in India

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Neeraj Kashyap is an entrepreneur, social media strategist, as well as a crypto trader.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This online platform features excellent infrastructure support, an advanced in-house unit for digital activation, and a sophisticated search engine to connect the proper NGOs to the right donors.
This online platform features excellent infrastructure support, an advanced in-house unit for digital activation, and a sophisticated search engine to connect the proper NGOs to the right donors.
brand post

Donor Crew: The best donation aggregation platform in India

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:42 PM IST
It connects entities like corporate donors, retail donors, CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) bodies, and HNI (High Net Worth Individuals) donations to various non-profit or NGO organizations of diverse nature and functioning in India and the rest of the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GOELD is today available across 3000+ modern and general trade outlets across major cities of the Indian subcontinent.
GOELD is today available across 3000+ modern and general trade outlets across major cities of the Indian subcontinent.
brand post

Shri Bajrang Alliance Limited (Agro Division) accredited with BRC certificate

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:38 PM IST
The BRC Global Standard for Food Safety certification gives the brand (GOELD) an internationally recognized mark of food quality, safety and responsibility.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ittar is produced by Tanuj Bhramar and Karan Singh of Triforce Cinema and Entertainment Pvt.Ltd, a new age production house.
Ittar is produced by Tanuj Bhramar and Karan Singh of Triforce Cinema and Entertainment Pvt.Ltd, a new age production house.
brand post

6 National Award winners come together to make Ittar, a mature love story

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:37 PM IST
The story is about a middle-aged couple who find strange love and comfort in each other’s company.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taran Singh
Taran Singh
brand post

Taran Singh, an IIT alumnus & entrepreneur, guides with test preparation

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:08 PM IST
  • Melvano offers Foundation courses, Crash courses, & Test series. Students can improve their problem-solving skills with the help of Foundation courses & Crash courses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sarvesh Shrivastava
Sarvesh Shrivastava
brand post

Entrepreneur Sarvesh Shrivastava shows how to successfully use SEO

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:06 PM IST
  • As per Sarvesh, the Search Engine Optimization process has changed leaps and bounds since he started and one needs to stay on top of the changes in the industry to succeed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Md Moshiur Rahman and Sabbir Rayhan
Md Moshiur Rahman and Sabbir Rayhan
brand post

All you need to know about Md Moshiur Rahman and Sabbir Rayhan

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:02 PM IST
  • Both of these who have achieved major goals in their lives and are moving indomitably towards a glorious future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aavas
Aavas
brand post

Aavas Financiers celebrates its 10th Anniversary

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:49 PM IST
  • Aavas has continually endeavoured to stand true to its commitment. The testament of this is the smiles and better lives of over 1.2 lac families that have been served by Aavas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vivek Tiwari, MD, CEO and CIO, Satya MicroCapital
Vivek Tiwari, MD, CEO and CIO, Satya MicroCapital
brand post

Vivek Tiwari: Empowering the marginalised through scaled-up microfinance ops

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:03 PM IST
At the helm of Satya MicroCapital, Mr. Vivek Tiwari is instrumental in scaling up microfinance programs in some of the most economically underdeveloped regions of India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Reshu Malhotra with Divya Khosla Kumar
Reshu Malhotra with Divya Khosla Kumar
brand post

Reshu Malhotra shines bright as the most celebrated makeup artist in showbiz

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:01 PM IST
Jacqueline Fernandez, Urvashi Rautela, Kalki Koechlin, Ileana D’Cruz, Shriya Saran and Divya Khosla Kumar are a few names who have been styled by Malhotra in the past.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP