Neeraj Kochhar of Viraj Profiles plans to hire more from the hinterland of India

Mumbai, February 2, 2021: Viraj Profiles Ltd, the leading company in manufacturing stainless steel long products in India is planning to hire over 1,200 ITI and Diploma holders in 2021. During the time of pandemic when the global market was crashing and employees were being led off, Viraj Profiles kept its momentum and hired candidates using virtual as well as offline methods.

Mr. Neeraj Kochhar, Chairman & Managing Director, Viraj Profiles Ltd has said, “The global Pandemic has affected the career of so many young working professionals, through its ongoing campus recruitment process the company aims to bridge the gap by offering them equal access to career opportunities. The company, has already made around 200 offers in the recent hiring season at various ITI institutes of the country and plans to hire more.”

The hiring process of Viraj Profiles Ltd. is a perfect blend of theoretical as well as a practical approach. The shortlisted candidates will be enrolled for a self-developed induction program for over three weeks wherein they are exposed to the entire manufacturing process and various units under each vertical. The program aims to inculcate skills of business and functional aspects of Viraj and imparts experiential learning and hands-on technical sessions.

Mr. Priya Ranjan, Chief Human Resource Officer, Viraj Profiles Ltd has said "At Viraj we not only create various learning opportunities but also an uninterrupted growth path that gives the employees an immense satisfaction to work on projects that are of global importance.” Through this recruitment drive, we also intend to fulfill our social responsibility by ensuring that no right talent is left out because of a lack of opportunities.”

The selected group of candidates will be stationed as Bay Manager, Shift-in-Charge, Supervisor ,etc. Even during this time of pandemic, the company will continue its culture and will manage to hire best talent and brush their skills to further position them in leadership roles.

About the company

Viraj Profiles Ltd is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of Stainless Steel long products in the world. With a turnover of USD 1.5 Billion, the company is exporting its stainless steel products (Wire Rods, Wires, Welding Wires, Flanges, Fasteners, Bright Bars and Profiles) to more than 1300 customers based across 90 countries spread over 6 continents. With a melting capacity of 528,000 tons per annum, the company produces more than 50,000 SKUs in various grades like Austenitic, Ferritic, Martensitic, Duplex and Electrode in various shapes and sizes.

