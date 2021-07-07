Neetu Bisht a well-known Lip Syncer in the World of social media

We all must have heard about Neetu Bisht and have also seen her on Our Phone Screens In her short videos. She made us laugh, thoughtful, cry, and gave us real couple goals at times. Behind this glamorous face there is a story of a young girl who denied giving up on obstacles and fighting courageously to win against all the odds in her life.

Her journey is full of Up's & Down's and unlike her video's her life itself is an example for young people to learn not give up and be positive and should have a fighting spirit. I Had Nothing to Lose, Winning was the only Option for me, said Neetu Bisht recently when interviewed about her journey. Neetu Bisht was born on 16th December 1997, her roots are from Almora (Uttarakhand).

Born To Pratap Singh Bisht and Mohini Bisht, Neetu's Schooling was done from Dr. Rajendra Prasad Sarvodaya Vidhyala , President's Estate. Everything was going smoothly until 2009 when Her Father Passed away due to Brain Hemorrhage. Neetu was just 11 at that time. Seeing all the responsibilities of Family falling on her Mother's Shoulders She learnt meaning of life in a very Harsh Way and that too when she was very young.

She wanted to contribute to her family in any way possible, since there was no one to support the family of three sisters and a brother.

Soon another shock came to Neetu's Life as she realized her brother was running away from the responsibilities leaving the entire burden on the shoulders of her mother. But she did not break up and fight well with this situation because the Things we’re all going against and no hope was in sight when she decided to give a fight and change her destiny, after all it’s a male dominated society and things are really tough for a woman.

Soon she started event management with her elder sister to take care of her family. She didn't gain any success and again was left helpless since this business turned out to be a deal of loss. But she never gives up and started looking for some other opportunities and soon she got her talent in lip sync. She started making lip sync videos uploading them to few social media platforms,

Soon she became a common face and caught the eye of people. She worked with a few top youtubers and influencers which gave her success and she decided to make it a full-time job. After that she never turned back and moved towards a successful career step by step. When tiktok was at peak Neetu Left no Stone unturned and became extremely popular with her Romantic videos with her Boyfriend Lakhan Arjun Rawat.

Soon she realized the potential in other platforms and shifted her focus to Instagram since the Introduction of Instagram Reels, as per Neetu This is where she can bring Justice to her potential.

The popularity really gained them some serious fame which led to some big deals in their bag. Now a common face and a very popular creator in the industry never ever give any hint to the audience about the tough times she had been through. Being a girl with no backing, experience, financial Security and with a lot of responsibilities and dreams turned out to be this Strong only because of her determination and her willingness to change her destiny.

She keeps interacting and guiding young girls who wish to attain heights in this field. She is a prime example of what a girl alone with no support or godfather can achieve single-handedly. She indeed is an Inspiration To a lot of girls with big dreams who want to do it on their own.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.