Never Underestimate The Power Of Nature - Says Shriram Pujari Ji

Giving a motivational message to all the devotees, Mahant Shriram Pujari Ji of Salasar Balaji Dham says, “The pandemic has shown us the reality and the power of nature. We have realized that we were incapable before nature even before and today also we are zero. Today we have everything, home, food, business, money, but still man has become helpless in front of this epidemic. We are scared to step out of the house and it is happening for the first time that if someone comes to our house, instead of welcoming him, we are afraid that if he has brought the crisis of epidemic with him. Nature has shown us our value and status and has broken everyone's pride. Many people used to boast about their money and status and used to say that ‘You don't know me, I am very powerful’, but through this epidemic, nature has told us that nobody is more powerful than God and nature. This is the reality of life right now, this is the truth, introspect, accept the truth, accept Shri Balaji, accept the devotion of Shri Balaji, we are all zero in front of God and nature, take care of yourself in this Corona period and I request and pray that Shri Balaji Maharaj bestows his blessings on all of us keep all the devotees healthy.”

Encouraging the devotees to stay positive and keep faith in Salasar Balaji, Shriram Pujari Ji motivated the devotees by this inspirational message on his YouTube Channel.

Shriram Pujari was also recently honoured in the Parliament House by Deputy Director of the Parliament Devendra Ji and several others. He was adorned with the Parliament memento, a stole and a shawl. Shri Ram Pujari ji has been serving Balaji in the temple premises for many years and also keeps preaching for social service and public welfare. During the epidemic, he has also started the facility of live darshan on his social media channel to allow devotees to have darshan of Balaji sitting at home.

Devotees can subscribe to his YouTube channel for more motivational thought by Shriram Pujari Ji

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.