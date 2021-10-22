New dates for ICSE Class 10, Semester 1 Boards- exams are likely to be offline.

On 22 October 2021, CISCE announced the postponement of ICSE & ISC Semester 1 Board Exams in a notice. Since then, teachers and subject matter experts have been contemplating the reason behind it. In a dialog with Gerry Arathoon’s office, the Chief Executive, and Secretary of CISCE, our sources have received some insight on the mode of exams (online vs offline) and expected dates for board exams.

New Date Sheet Announcement

An official announcement is still to be made but schools can expect the ICSE and ISC Board Exams to start in between 25th November and 1st December. For that, a new date sheet will also be released latest by next week.

Mode of Exam

According to the responses from the majority of students in a survey conducted by CISCE, it was decided that the Board Exams will be conducted online. Invigilators, IT Support Executives and Super Proctors were supposed to start training this week, where each proctor would have been trained to monitor 25 students at a time. However, the program was cancelled this week as per the sources. This is most probably due to the decision to move to now offline exams mode. An official statement from the CISCE board should come soon.

MCQ Paper Pattern Changed Again

ICSE introduced some major changes in the already 100% MCQ based paper pattern for English Paper 1 (English Language) and H.C.G. Paper 1 (History+Civics), by re-uploading the Specimen Papers on the CISCE website. There was no official notification in that regard. The changes were major in terms of replacing MCQ types completely and increasing options for each MCQ.

To help students prepare for these latest changes, an exclusive practice papers book (for all subjects) was made available in collaboration with Educart. This book contains lots of Sample Papers on the latest pattern along with a Time Management Chart to help students figure out how to tackle the 1 hour paper.

Link to the uploaded book here.

Example of Changes Made in ICSE Class 10 English Paper 1 Specimen Papers

OMR Sheets

Previously, ICSE schools were going to hold online pre-boards after Dussehra (probably on laptops) but now this plan is also cancelled. Instead, many schools are advised to start offline Pre-Board exams post Diwali to begin Semester 1 Board revision and practice. This means, soon it will be announced that exams will be offline and conducted via OMR sheets. Students can access these OMR Sheets also in the practice book resource made available in partnership with Educart for Semester 1 Exam.

Students giving offline exam by following the covid norms

An official statement on this confusing matter of Offline and Online ICSE & ISC Board Exams is highly awaited. Until then, students and teachers should focus on this final practice material provided for complete Sample Paper practice along with the correct pattern of OMR sheets (with instructions).