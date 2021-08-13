New superhero is announced with Nihar Bhonsule’s, 'The Path Of Sukshmaloka'

Author Nihar Bhonsule provides us with a page-turning, skilfully-written, and binge-worthy read in his fantasy book, The Path of Sukshmaloka, which is undoubtedly memorable and a sheer literary feast for every reader looking for a unique story and colourful characters.

“Superhero stories are quite commonly about heroes who show off their powers, beat villains with ease, save the world, and kiss the lady. I was inspired to change the notion of Superhero fantasy fiction. If a superhero is human, how can they always win? There have to be imperfections, internal conflicts, struggles and demons. This book is an ode to that creative idea”, says Author Nihar Bhonsule as he divulges his thought-provoking, creative purpose behind the book.

As revealed by Nihar, it is indeed a superhero story. Still, fascinatingly, it focuses more on the struggles faced by the protagonists, while the villains are in speedy progression with their sinister plans.

At times, it rubs onto you a sense of angst with the repeated defeats of the heroes, while the villains seem to be dawning large. However, the soulful climax is what answers to your angst, giving a deeper meaning to it all.

Nihar Bhonsule’s literary work shows that he is a true master in his craft and speaks significantly of his prowess at storytelling. The fantasy novel assures entertainment, along with some beautifully overwhelming life lessons.

Interestingly, Author Nihar Bhonsule is one of those mighty storytellers who capture your attention raptly through every turn of the page with an utterly compelling and versatile monologue and dialogue. Nihar Bhonsule’s, The Path of Sukshmaloka is like a journey where you meet relatable characters with polar-opposite perspectives that sync well with their circumstantial crisis. This paces up the story, leaving no dull moments. This book ventures into an intriguing, non-linear narrative and may remind some readers of Horns by Joe Hill and The Sound and The Fury by William Faulkner.

The Path of Sukshmaloka is an epic fantasy that takes the readers back to 3120 BC, in the era of the Mausala Parva of the Mahabharata, where destructive chaos of sorts is taking over the planet, with a strange cult of crocodile-like humanoids terrorizing people.

In this mayhem, a secret society of the Mahabharata’s old, unknown warriors receives yogic boons from hidden energy and crown themselves as the ‘Dharmayodhas’ to rise in their duty to guard existence from the destructive, Crocodilian men. The story behind how the hidden energy came into being is the most fascinating and the main artistic highlight of The Path of Sukshmaloka. The ‘Dharmayodha’ storyline births the core conflict and premise of the story, making it one of the best fantasy books to read.

Author Nihar Bhonsule’s literary fantasy then transits into telling the story of an assortment of interesting characters in the 21st century’s, urbanized India, and draws parallels with the 3102 BC’s story-arch. The premise is larger-than-life, rich with the soul and emotion of the Vedas and Upanishads. The interlinking of the storylines is done seamlessly and shows proper calibre.

Not to mention, this mythological fantasy also showcases some meaningful, magical concepts and forces that are psychologically and intellectually stimulating. They work flawlessly well and give the story a cinematic appeal, almost like that of Star Wars. It features rich symbolism that may deeply absorb some readers in philosophical and spiritual thinking.

The author has created a magical universe that is both intense and realistic. Nihar Bhonsule’s compelling concepts and narration of yogic warfare, astral projections, and action sequences in The Path of Sukshmaloka make it seem like a relative of the stories from the Amar Chitra Katha, done in literary form, with a touch of Hollywood-like realism. It makes the book beautiful and “Reading-Worthy!”

The Path of Sukshmaloka furthers the boundaries of genre-fiction in its sheer innovativeness, offering you the right amount of drama, horror, magic, crime, dialogue and inspiration too! It is truly a masterpiece and boasts of excellent writing skills by its creator. The flow of writing is impressively absorbing right from the beginning till the very end. In all true sense, author Nihar Bhonsule is a genius whose talent and passion reflects in his skilful storytelling.

