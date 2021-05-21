New York: Inkxpert considers hybrid return-to-work plan

The Covid pandemic is changing the way people work, and companies are transitioning towards a remote working culture. In fact, three in five U.S. workers have been doing their jobs remotely and want it to stay that way. That said, is this new work regime here to stay, or will it fade away?

Although this question bothers many employees, finding the right business model for a budding startup is even more critical, says Akhilesh Panigrahi, CEO of Inkxpert. Offering content on a subscription basis, Inkxpert is changing the content creation landscape. After receiving $4.2 million funding from Silicon Valley giants KSA Partners and Hudson Investments, the CEO had some thinking to do on how the New York-based marketing communications company will run in the future.

To make this decision, the young entrepreneur started to look for solutions. After a lot of brainstorming and endless video conferences with his team, the CEO thought that a hybrid return-to-work plan with remote and in-office was the way to go for Inkxpert’s offices in New York.

Being a people-oriented company, the CEO wanted to give his team the best of both worlds. It was due to this reason that he chose a hybrid working model for Inkxpert. This model lets employees work from home and come to the office when they feel a burnout due to a home-working setup. In addition to this, the dynamic work culture lets teams collaborate in office work spaces when they are solving complex problems.

“We run a company which focuses on quality content, and we want our employees to work wherever they are most comfortable. Not only will this model help increase productivity but let the company hire from across the globe. This will help reduce turnaround time for clients located in different parts of the world and make the team more diverse,” said Rashi Dixit, head HR at Inkxpert.

Although this hybrid model has several advantages, there are some caveats that the CEO is still looking at. It is due to this reason that the policy has not been rolled out yet.

Trying to make the perfect work culture for an emerging startup

Being a startup, Inkxpert wants to change the way people work and wants to get the best out of the creative minds it employs. To do this, the CEO wants to solve some of the problems which come with the hybrid working culture.

• Equal perks for everyone: Most often than not, people working from home feel like they are second citizens of the company. As they do not go to the premises for work, they miss out on fun activities and lunches the company offers. To solve this problem, the company is planning to host virtual happy hours and company mixers.

• Creating a virtual community: Working from home means using virtual communication tools to stay in touch. Due to this, most interactions with colleagues are work-related. To bridge this gap, Inkxpert wants to create a virtual community by having different company channels on virtual platforms where employees can talk about their hobbies and get to know the team better.

• Asynchronous communication: The biggest reason for burnout while working from home is staying constantly connected. To solve this problem, the company is planning to have asynchronous communication. This means that people don’t have to stay connected all the time, and they can reply as and when they feel like.

• Use of better collaboration tools: In addition to this, the CEO plans to use collaboration tools like Notion. This will enable the management to leave proper guidelines for their subordinates, and they can work when they get a chance. Not only will this help with burnout problems but also foster better project management.

• Work life balance: In some cases, working from home is analogous to working all the time. The upper management wants to change this ideology by offering flexible and lesser working hours for its employees.

“The new hybrid working ecosystem is new to everyone, and budding startups need to pave the way for others through a new and innovative approach. The pandemic has made things difficult, but the right work culture can help both the company and its employees to grow symbiotically,” said CEO Akhilesh Panigrahi.

Finding the right working culture is no easy task. That said, looking at the ideas of the upper management at Inkxpert, one can say that the company is headed in the right direction. With a young entrepreneur leading the pack, we can only hope for a secure future for the content marketing company.

