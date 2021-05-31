New-age politician Rajesh Kumar Joya or 'Joya Sarkar' is writing history

Politics may be a much-maligned profession, but politicians can make a real difference to people’s lives in the country. One such man who has realized the importance of working in the public space is Rajesh Kumar Joya, an upcoming social activist and political leader. Joya has earned a significant amount of political as well as public goodwill in a short time through his honest approach to politics.

Rajesh is currently the National General Secretary of Bhim Sena as well as the ounder-National President of “Sanyukt Ambedkarwadi Morcha”, a group working for upliftment of the downtrodden people of the Sikar district in Rajasthan, especially families belonging to the Dalit community. Born in 1984, in Sikar, Rajesh is a popular face throughout the area and people lovingly call him “Joya Sarkar” because he listens to their problems and helps them resolve the same.

Be it financial troubles, job issues, social problems, Rajesh is continuously in touch with his people day in and day out. In fact, there have been times, when he was woken up from deep slumber at midnight, only to rush to some Dalit’s home to resolve some issue or the other. Through all this, he continues to smile and serve his people with the utmost humility.

In a few years’ time, Rajesh has managed to carve a different identity for himself as well as other future politicians because he observes the problems around him and finds creative solutions for the same, without indulging in politicking of any kind.

In his area, he is considered a hero because he has been fighting against corruption in public works for a long time. Due to this attitude of his, many an issue of public works, like building a health care centre, construction of a road or educational development, were resolved, much to the happiness of the locals. In fact, Rajesh is not a leader of the Bahujan Samaj only, as he insists, “I fight for everyone in the society, who needs my help. Going beyond the caste barriers, my fight is for a corruption-free society, where the most poor and downtrodden of the people don’t feel neglected anymore.”

Rajesh Joya propagates the ideals of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in his personal as well as public life. His persona is inspired by the great leader as he believes that a leader needs to be close to the ground, so that he can realise what the common man’s needs and ambitions are.

