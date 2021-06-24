Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Brand Post / News1India’s Anurag Chaddha, a bold journalist in the interest of public welfare
brand post

News1India’s Anurag Chaddha, a bold journalist in the interest of public welfare

He uncovered so many culprits of corruption, bomb blast, and other scammers to this point. He brings into the light actual motives behind the blast of Ghaziabad's Bhusan metal manufacturing unit and the corruption of leader engineer of noise authority Yadav Singh.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Anurag Chaddha

Anurag Chaddha is one of the maximum well-known personalities inside the area of journalism in India. Anurag Chaddha has been doing journalism for public welfare for 25 years. on this lengthy span of his profession, his achievements are extraordinary inside the discipline of television and print journalism.

He uncovered so many culprits of corruption, bomb blast, and other scammers to this point. He brings into the light actual motives behind the blast of Ghaziabad's Bhusan metal manufacturing unit and the corruption of leader engineer of noise authority Yadav Singh.

Anurag Chaddha always did fearless journalism within the interest of public welfare. He constantly did journalism to expose the corrupt folks who oppress everyday human beings. it is due to the reporting of Anurag Chaddha income Tax department, and CBI get success to make a sturdy case towards Yadav Singh, and they affirm all the facts authentic which was represented by means of Anurag Chadha. to start with, he labored in print journalism for a long term after that he joined tv journalism in a short time he receives reputation inside the subject of television journalism. at the same time as running in tv information channels he got the danger to work with personalities like chief ministers of various states and interviewed them from the 12 months 2001 to 2017.

Anurag Chaddha labored with many reputed information channels of India like zee information and Zee business and performed vital roles during this time. Anurag Chaddha changed into also at the launching group of the channel zee up channel and zee information Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Anurag played an essential role in establishing these channels in States.

After this lengthy span of his career, he founded information 1 channel in the year 2017. The purpose at the back of this information channel was to provide the proper that means of journalism to the target audience of India. He believes that all people in India have the proper to get true records and to provide those facts to audiences in significant journalism.

Anurag Chaddha turned into born on 12 July 1980 at Ghaziabad in Uttar-Pradesh. He did his training in his place of birth and after that did, he graduated from Sambhu Dayal inter-college accompanied through a diploma in print radio and teenager journalism and communication from Chaudhary Charan Singh college. on the age of forty-one years currently, he is operating at the put up of editor of a first-rate in the news 1 channel. At gift, a crew of more than 2 hundred journalists under the guidance of Anurag Chaddha is devoted to the expansion of many new tasks inclusive of News1India.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Needy little lamb asks human for pets, ‘cutest thing’ say netizens

Museum in Berlin opens kids' museum about Noah's Ark with recycled materials

Odisha man makes miniature statue of Lord Jagannath using 1475 ice-cream sticks

Siliguri man starts bamboo bottle business, generates employment
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP