News1India’s Anurag Chaddha, a bold journalist in the interest of public welfare

Anurag Chaddha is one of the maximum well-known personalities inside the area of journalism in India. Anurag Chaddha has been doing journalism for public welfare for 25 years. on this lengthy span of his profession, his achievements are extraordinary inside the discipline of television and print journalism.

He uncovered so many culprits of corruption, bomb blast, and other scammers to this point. He brings into the light actual motives behind the blast of Ghaziabad's Bhusan metal manufacturing unit and the corruption of leader engineer of noise authority Yadav Singh.

Anurag Chaddha always did fearless journalism within the interest of public welfare. He constantly did journalism to expose the corrupt folks who oppress everyday human beings. it is due to the reporting of Anurag Chaddha income Tax department, and CBI get success to make a sturdy case towards Yadav Singh, and they affirm all the facts authentic which was represented by means of Anurag Chadha. to start with, he labored in print journalism for a long term after that he joined tv journalism in a short time he receives reputation inside the subject of television journalism. at the same time as running in tv information channels he got the danger to work with personalities like chief ministers of various states and interviewed them from the 12 months 2001 to 2017.

Anurag Chaddha labored with many reputed information channels of India like zee information and Zee business and performed vital roles during this time. Anurag Chaddha changed into also at the launching group of the channel zee up channel and zee information Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Anurag played an essential role in establishing these channels in States.

After this lengthy span of his career, he founded information 1 channel in the year 2017. The purpose at the back of this information channel was to provide the proper that means of journalism to the target audience of India. He believes that all people in India have the proper to get true records and to provide those facts to audiences in significant journalism.

Anurag Chaddha turned into born on 12 July 1980 at Ghaziabad in Uttar-Pradesh. He did his training in his place of birth and after that did, he graduated from Sambhu Dayal inter-college accompanied through a diploma in print radio and teenager journalism and communication from Chaudhary Charan Singh college. on the age of forty-one years currently, he is operating at the put up of editor of a first-rate in the news 1 channel. At gift, a crew of more than 2 hundred journalists under the guidance of Anurag Chaddha is devoted to the expansion of many new tasks inclusive of News1India.

