Next Round Of NBSAT exams to be held on 31st January 2021

The pandemic has reshaped the education industry. The Masters-Level Postgraduate degrees syllabus has been adapted by B-schools to match the new industry expectations. MBA and PGDM program offers various opportunities, greater responsibility, career advancement and higher financial rewards in their specializations. They are worth the time and money as they benefit in the long term only if pursued from a reputed business school.

Narayana Business School is one such reputed B-school of India known for 100% placement record and as a leader in business education, known as the top 50 business schools in India and ranked as 4th best MBA college in Gujarat. NBS is prepared to adapt to the new challenge with their degree program designed to provide practical knowledge with industry and student-oriented approach. To enrol in their MBA/ PGDM program, aspirants have to go through an entrance examination, NBSAT framed by NBS. Their second and final round which is set to take place on 31st January 2021.

Understanding NBSAT 2021

Narayana Business School Aptitude Test, NBSAT 2021 is a mandatory entrance examination at the national level for MBA/ PGDM courses at Narayan Business

School. It is a two hours online-based examination system that will be conducted on 31st January 2021 from 11:00 am to 01:00 pm, PAN India. This is the second round of NBSAT 2021, which is being held after the success of NBSAT first round.

The aptitude test is to measure an applicant’s Mathematical Aptitude, General

Knowledge, Verbal Ability, Abstract Reasoning, and Reading Comprehension.

Furthermore, to join their specialized courses PGDM, PGDM (Quantitative Finance, PGDM (Data Science & Analytics) and MBA + PGPCE. While NBSAT score is vital, the candidate should own a ticket in these criteria:

The candidate should graduate from a recognized university with 50% or an equivalent CGPA.

Candidates currently in the final year of the Bachelor’s degree or waiting for their results can also apply.

Candidates must have appeared for any recognized management entrance examination like CMAT, CAT, MAT, XAT. The candidate who has appeared for any of the management entrance exams and earned the required score will be eligible for admission at Narayana Business School even if the NBSAT score is disappointing.

There is no minimum or maximum work experience required however it will be an added advantage in the selection process.

The Narayana Business School Aptitude Test, 2021- round 2 will be conducted online with a user ID, password, and ID proof verification. The candidate is required to report online at 10:45 am while no candidate will be allowed after 11:00 am.

How to apply for NBSAT 2021?

Candidates who are enrolling in MBA/ PGDM program have to sign up on the Narayana Business School website, https://admission.nbs.edu.in​ / and verify his/her​ email address. The candidate will have to fill the NBSAT application online form, upload all the requested documents, pay a one-time, application fee of Rs.1000/- and submit the form on or before the due date, 28th January 2021.

Why NBSAT 2021?

More than 2.28 lakh applicants applied for CAT in 2020 but yet chances at IIM or other government management colleges are not possible, but to enrol in the best

B-school is what an applicant looks forward to. Narayana Business School conducts NBSAT, hence to understand the applicants interest, specialization and to develop business and entrepreneurship skill.

Narayana Business School

Narayan Business School is one of the top business schools in India and AICTE approved, where approx only 500 institutions are approved by AICTE to offer PGDM courses in India. It was founded by a duo of Academicians, Dr Amit Gupta and Dr Purvi Gupta in the heart of Gujrat, Ahmedabad with a dream of shaping management education through innovation, quality learning, and world-class research. Dr Amit Gupta says, “ That our goal at NBS is to provide these unique and specialized courses to students, to upgrade their management skills in a manner that they are adaptive in a world where change is necessary and perhaps make them industry leaders.”

Narayana Business School has acquired the role of a leader in the field of business education and has received ample award and recognition by World Education Summit & Awards in 2018, in 2019 as the best business school of Ahmedabad and in 2020, recognized among the top 50 business schools in India including ranked as 4th best MBA college in Gujarat.

MBA and PGDM courses have an equal value when it comes to career prospects. Keeping in mind the importance of these courses, Narayana Business School offers unique and specialized PGDM and MBA courses with an industry-oriented syllabus. To learn more about their courses and their entrance exam, NBSAT that will be held on 31st January 2021, visit https://nbsat.nbs.edu.in/

Disclaimer: This content is released by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.