NextGen Energia onboarded for World Divyang Divyang T10 Premier League

Organizing a cricket league for specially-Abled individuals, World Divyang T10 Premier League is all geared towards announcing its Season 2 under the Para-cricket association of India. The series is going to begin in the month of February 2022 and will be taking place in a stadium in Noida. The whole league will witness eight cricket teams competing against each other. Among the eight teams, ‘Next Gen Energia’, a clean energy fuel company has been onboarded as the owner of one.

The World Divyang T10 Premier League is providing a platform to all the talented and passionate players who want to contribute to the world of cricket but didn’t have an opportunity to do so due to their physical restrictions. The teams have players from all across the world including Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Many are former Para-Olympic winners who have been renowned to represent their countries at national and international scales.

NextGen Energia is a leading clean fuel energy company that is bringing mindful strategies forward to re-define the manufacturing and distribution of alternate future energy sectors. They are continuously working to provide safe renewable energy at an economical cost, adding value to all their stakeholders, partners, and the whole society on a larger scale. They are also facilitating long-lasting solutions to government departments for addressing climate change effects.

Sharing his happiness to be a part of World Divyang T10, Founder & Chairman of NextGen Energia, Shri Piyush Dwivedi said, “I am excited to be a part of such initiative, where I am able to support people who are talented but due to physical limitations are unable to get a platform. I am glad to be associated with World Divyang T10 and will do all in my power to boost the morale of my team players in the best ways I can. I have watched World Divyang t10 Season 1 and it was a massive hit. I wish all the very best for all the players and to play their best and prove their worth.”

Talking about the league, Founder Rajeev Mishra said, “After successful completion of Season 1, we are back with Season 2 of World Divyang T10. I am happy to share with everyone and after the long procedure of selecting the team and their hours of Practice, they will be playing on the pitch very soon. This year also we are expecting a large audience to support the players as it will boost their confidence. I wish them all the luck and here's hoping that the best team wins.”

All the proceedings that are required to be carried out under the next series are being taken care of by The Para-cricket Association Of India. Considering this, The World Divyang T10 Premier League has become a torchbearer on the road of treating all sportsmen equally by putting forth measures to imbibe the feeling of sportsmanship in all the players.

