NGO HWARF, founded by Christine Swaminathan, unveils its new logo

Mumbai: Humanitarian Welfare and Research Foundation (HWARF) is a non-profit NGO founded for the purpose of serving the underprivileged in direct and tangible ways. On completion of 11 years, their new logo was unveiled at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai recently.

The organization has taken major strides in alleviating the condition of those that need it the most. Their new logo symbolizes their core belief and motto, which is ‘your hand can strengthen ours.’ Joining hands with others to bring more positive change has been their goal. The new logo was unveiled during an award event presented by HWARF to felicitate individuals that have contributed to the society amidst the pandemic.

Christine Swaminathan, the founder of the organization said “This logo encapsulates the core tenets of our NGO, bringing people together and creating a more harmonious and happier world. Together we can make a difference.” HWARF has initiated many projects that have helped the underprivileged in the most important ways, like providing food and other utilities. Santosh Gupta, Director, Halfglassfull, the agency that created the new identity, says, “The new identity had to be modernized so that the new generation could connect with it. We incorporated the core values and ethos of HWARF and made it simpler and clutter-free to appeal to the new-age Indians.”

The event marked felicitation of Doctors & Healthcare workers from different covid hospitals, Police personnel, Pharmaceutical & other companies, Philanthropists, Social Workers, Entertainment & Fashion world, High profile Dignitaries & Marketing professionals amongst others that contributed by providing medicines, meals, sponsoring treatments and hospitals and clinics; either by providing financial support, lending resources or promoting COVID related causes. The noble individuals who were facilitated for their work contributing to the society in the fight during pandemic were Dr. Vernon Velho ,Dr. Shrinivas Chavan , Dr. Vinayak Sawardekar, Dr. Bhushan Wankhede , Dr.Dinesh Kudva & Dr.Chandrika Kudva, Dr Aniruddha Arjun Malgaonkar, Dr Ashutosh Khatawkar, Dr. Bharat Pathak , Dr.Pallavi Singh (PT), Mr.Karan Johar, Mr. Daara Patel, Mr.Saurabh Kumar Gupta , Ms.Chhaya Avinash Kubal, Dr Aneel K Murarka, Mr.Suresh Agrawal, Mr.Rohit Verma, Mr.Bhalchandra G Barve, Mr. S. K. Singh, Mr. Vikas Sharma, Mr. Parag Chhapekar, Mr. Subhash Shankar Pujari, Mr. Yogesh Aadhar Shivde, Mr. Mukund Parshuram Kale, Mr. Sakharam Dhuri, Chef Raghu Ram Reddy, Dr.Raghunath Pavanu Nakade, Mr. Raizn Swaminathan, Mr. Supriya Vijay Waghmare, Ms.Premlata Laxmikant Maurya, Mr.Shashank Dhananjay Rawale, Mr. Santosh Bhagwat Raut, Shri.Pradeep (Raju) More, Ms.Pooja Notiyal, Mr. Sunil Narayan Patil, Mr.Ajit Anil Kulkarni, Prof.Babina S. Shaikh, Mr.Vijay U Doiphode, Ms.Smita R.Gaikwad, Ms. Seema M. Adsul, Ms.Nickole S Fernandes, Ms.Juily Wagle, Ms.Meena Ahir, Ms.Christine Swaminathan & Ms. Aarti Notiyal.

During its journey of 11 years, HWARF has partnered with various corporations like Bharat Cycle Co., Gold’s Gym and J.J. Hospital to promote and contribute to important causes that benefit the needy. The organization has reached far and wide to help the poor, and has touched over 2 crore and 40 thousand lives for the better. Their logo represents the importance of such partnerships that make their noble mission possible. And amongst valuable contributors to HWARF are the Government of Maharashtra (MSSDS, NULM, SDIS, SDED, DPDC, CMMAKVK, SKILL INDIA), Court of Small Causes Mumbai, Establishment of Small Causes Court, Bandra, Sava Mandal Education Society, Mumbai Police, Mumbai Traffic Police, ONGC – New Delhi, Mazgaon Dock Ship Builders Ltd. Numerous Corporates, MCGM, Aawaz National News & Bubble Communication- Marketing Communication Partner.

