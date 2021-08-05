NID 2021 Final Results Announced: SILICA Institute Students Secure Top 2 AIR

Mumbai: National Institute of Design announced the NID 2021 final results last week. SILICA Institute students secured top 2 All India Ranks in the entrance exam.

This year, the NID DAT Prelims was conducted in 23 cities across India in March, and the results were declared in June 2021. Candidates who qualified for Prelims took the Mains exam between June 19 - June 28, 2021. The institute has now announced the NID DAT Mains result for BDes. To check your result, visit admissions.nid.edu. The result of the NID DAT exam for MDes is expected in the first week of August 2021.

In recent years, the number of students opting for a design career has grown exponentially. Also, there is a growing demand for designers in multiple fields. According to sources, around 8,000 students appeared for the MDes DAT exam, and approximately 15,000 students attended the BDes DAT exam in 2021. NID offers admission to 352 seats under 19 MDes programs and 458 seats under 8 BDes programs.

SILICA, which is one of the leading design entrance coaching institutes in India, once again achieved remarkable results and many students came through with flying colours in NID 2021. The SILICA Institute students, Khushi Purohit and Dipra Arora achieved AIR 1 and AIR 2 respectively at NID DAT Mains 2021, in the Open Category.

Khushi conveyed her gratitude and said, “I just want to convey my heartfelt gratitude to the SILICA team for helping me achieve it…I couldn’t have done this without you.” In addition, she advised the current design aspirants to utilize the study material, LMS and Masterclasses provided by the institute to crack NID.

Dipra also praised the contribution of the SILICA team, stating, “All thanks to the entire team of SILICA institute. The faculty were super helpful. The online learning module, well-defined course structure and feedback sessions were very helpful.”





National Institute of Design (NID), the leading institute for design education and research in Asia, conducts the NID Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT ) for admission to its Bachelor of Design (BDes) and Master of Design (MDes) programmes. It is one of the most popular design entrance exams, and institutes such as SILICA have been helping design aspirants to crack the NID exam for a long time.





Commenting on the impressive NID 2021 results achieved, the head of SILICA Institute, Mr. Chiranjeet Rege, said, “We feel extremely proud that over 100 of our students have qualified in the NID 2021 exam. Our aim is to offer the best design entrance preparation with the help of highly qualified faculty, top-rated study material and technology. We will continue to strive for the best and help students to achieve their dreams in the design field.”





About SILICA: Over 15,000 SILICA students have got admission to Top Design, Fashion & Architecture colleges. SILICA provides classroom and online entrance coaching for NID, NIFT, CEED, NATA, JEE exams to 10th, 11th, 12th Std and Graduating students. If you have a creative spark and want to pursue a career in design, call SILICA on 8080809198 or visit https://silica.co.in/.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.