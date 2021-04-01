NIEM honours College Idol & Mr. & Ms. University

The extremely event passionate and very talented students of Asia’s best event college NIEM, The Institute of Event Management fascinated the audience with a rare blend of colors and splendor, while displaying their excellent organising skills at the Mr. & Ms. University and College Idol All India finale at Rangsharda hall on 25th March 2021. It was the sheer sleek and spectacular execution, so easily done by the NIEM students, which proved that they did a seasoned event manager’s job. The sleekness and pace of the show left the audience mesmerised and asking for more.

The show was powered by Dr. Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla, Shahaan Chesan, Karna Upadhyay, Niti Bengali, Pradnya Chaitanya, Priyesh Sagar, Neel Parikh, Dhwani Shah, Meet Chheda and Gaurav Gohel, and trained by Vivek Sawant, David Whitbread, Dr. Mayekar, Mickey Mehta, Aashin Shah, Mihir Sutaria, Amar Shobhani, famous choreographers Sameer & Arsh Tanna. The show hosts were Hugo D’Souza & Priti Kathpal. The judges for College Idol were Mr. Aashin Shah and Mr. Amit Solanki. The MMU judges were Mr. Mickey Mehta, Mr. Longie Fernandes, Mr. Pranav Mishra, Ms. Hiral Thakkar and Ms. Deepa Jhaveri.

The celebrities who graced the show were actor and director Sajid Khan, famous actor Freddy Daruwala, versatile actor Paresh Ganatra, model Simran Ahuja, Ravi Dubey shared a video message.

College Idol India winners with judges Aashin Shah and Amit Solanki.

The College Idol titles were bagged by Mr. Athesham Kadri and Ms. Payal Taynath followed by Mr. Anish Khater & Ms. Priya Raja, with Mr. Jainish Gotecha & Ms. Muskaan Tomar in third place. In Mr. & Ms. University contest, the various sub events winners were Ms. Sejal Sharma as Ms. Smile. Mr. Sairaj Barawkar as Mr. Robust and Ms. Nikita Girasi as Ms. Ten. Mr. Photogenic was Mr. Gautam Parmar; Ms. Photogenic was Ms. Yadnyee Nawathe. The Mr. audience choice were Mr. Sourabh Maloo, and Ms. Audience choice was Ms. Srishti Mishra. Ms. Sejal Sharma & Mr. Hritik Shirsat were HSDA best dancers. In the main contest, Mr. Gautam Parmar and Ms. Nikita Girasi were third. Second were Mr. Sairaj Barawkar and Ms. Kashifa Shaikh jointly with Ms. Yadnyee Nawathe. Mr. University was Mr. Vansh Sulaja and Ms. University was Ms. Sejal Sharma. The special prizes was presented to Mr. Hrithik Shirsat and Ms. Vidhi Vijayvergiya.

The fillers were performed by stand-up comedian Kajol Srinivasan, Shambhu Dance Group and S Unity Crew. The most heart-touching moment for NIEM was the tribute to the loving memory of our dear Hemu Sinha who was one of the finest dancers and choreographers India had produced, he performed with Farah Khan, Longie Fernandes etc. NIEM is eternally indebted to Hemu from the start with his always ready to help nature, NIEM enjoyed his classy work for a long period of time. The loss of Hemu was unbearable to everyone at NIEM and the judges. Everybody prayed that the great soul rests in peace. The tribute included a video and a dance choreographed by Vivek Sawant, inspired by Longie Fernandes and Dr. Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla drew tears and everyone felt the sense of a terrible loss.

The finale was preceded by two semi-finals one at Mumbai and Pune. The hardwork was put in by the students of NIEM Mumbai and Pune. The inspiration at Mumbai was given by Dr. Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla, Shahaan Chesan and the other coordinators. The judges at Mumbai included Aashin Shah, Randip Mahadik, Prof. Shobhna Vora, Hufriya Bhiwandiwalla Kelawala and Anup Pandey. The Pune finale was classily executed by the students of NIEM Pune, inspired by Dr. Karna Upadhyay, Pradnya Chaitanya, the magical team of Sandeep Dharma, Terence Anthony, Upasana Anthony, Shreyansh Sanghvi, Jitesh Patil and Chetan Agarwal. The other judges were Acash Shetty, Rutuja Junnarkar, Akshay Bhosale, Sona Goldkar and Shwetaa Pardeshi.

All the youngsters at the show were very impressed by the way the talented students of NIEM executed the show, many of them showed great interest in learning the art of events. Admissions for the academic year 2021 – 2022 have commenced, which includes teaching, educative workshops, seven inhouse events, the world’s best training on mega live events, backed with an impressive track record of great placements.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.