NIEM students rock Mumbai & Pune

India, 7th January 2022: The extremely capable and event passionate students of Asia’s best event institute – NIEM, the Institute of Event Management organized the grand College Idol and Mr. & Ms. University both at Mumbai and Pune; it was a breathtaking experience for the audience and a huge learning experience for the NIEM students.

On 14th Dec 2021, the Mumbai event was organized at Rangsharda hall, following all safety protocols. The sheer sleek and spectacular execution, so easily done by the NIEM students, proved that they did a seasoned event manager’s job. The guidance was provided by Dr. Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla, Niti Bengali, Shahaan Chesan, Gaurav Gohel, Meet Chheda, Neel Parikh, and Dhwani Shah. Amit Solanki judged all auditions.

Parekh Novelties was the trophy partner.

Event Personality and Choreographer Amit Solanki and Prof. Dr. Shobana Vora judged the College Idol. The three male winners were Shivajyothis Achary, Shalak S Jadkar, and Divyapratik Nirvhawana. Starting from first, the three female winners were Diksha Dwivedi, Riddhi Patil, and Urvashi Mitro.

In the evening, Mr & Ms. University Mumbai finale was judged by Model Hufriya Bhiwandiwala Kelawala and Actor Pranav Mishra. The male second runner-up was Shashank Shetty, the first runner-up was Krish Vora, and the winner of Mr. University was Fardeen Mustafa. In the women's section, the second and third were Dwivedi Diksha and Sakina Motiwala, and Ms. University was Sezal Tyagi. The audience choice male went to Akash Shingade & female to Masoom Jhavar. Ms. Smile was Mansi Dwivedi; Ms. Ten was Priya Raja, and Mr. Robust Tushar Purohit. Special prize male went to Vijay Kahar and female to Esha Bafna.

Mr. Hugo D’Souza hosted the shows, and the best attraction at the show was two spectacular dances performed and choreographed by the highly talented NIEM students. The sleekness and pace of the show left the audience mesmerized and asking for more.

The students of NIEM Pune organized on 22nd Dec – a grand function at the Royal Lake Resort and Banquet. The response they received was wonderful. The two events followed all the COVID safety rules. The show motivated students to organize more events and create a buzz.

The show was organized under the guidance of Dr. Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla, Dr. Karna Upadhyay, Pradnya Chaitanya, and Gokul Menon.

The College Idol was judged by Rutuja Junnarkar and Upasana Terence Anthony. Mr. and Ms. University was judged by Ashwini Aher, Sushmita Thakare Padale, Rutuja Junnarkar, Sandeep Dharma, Terence Anthony, and Chetan Agarwal.

Trisha Mohonty and Kaustubh Bhosale were declared the winners of College Idol. Shreya Pawse and Kumar Samindar won the first runner-up, whereas Sanika Mutkar and Kunal Patil won the second runner-up.

Atharv Raj Bhosale and Mahek Shivnanni won the Mr. and Ms. University Titles, respectively. Mayuresh Joshi and Chetna Gawali won the first runner-up, whereas Swapnil Waidande and Shrushti Lokhande won the second runner-up.

Subcategory winners for MMU were Mr. Photogenic – Praneet Dhumbare, Ms. Photogenic – Aishwarya Malani, Ms. Smile – Sohini Dutta, Mr. Robust – Balraj Pasiya Singh, Ms. Ten – Rutuja Patil, Audience Choice – Tanishq Pokharna, and Shivani Patade.

The NIEM students and students of DMAX Dance studio gave a remarkable performance. NIEM is an institution that organizes events all over India. They believe in putting together a team that can manage, help with, and organize any event under any circumstances with the right ideas. NIEM offers various courses for making a career in event management.

The grand India finale of Mr. & Ms. University and College Idol will be organized on a massive scale with lots of celebs and spectacular rounds on 11th Jan 2022 with contestants from all over the country. NIEM is an institution that organizes events all over India. They believe in putting together a team that can manage, help with, and organize any event under any circumstances with the right ideas. NIEM offers various courses for making a career in event management.

For more details, visit: https://www.niemindia.com/

Disclaimer - This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.