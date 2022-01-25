NIEM’S College Idol & Mr. & Ms. University rocks

The students of Asia’s best Event Institute – NIEM The Institute of Event Management fascinated the audience with a rare blend of colors and splendour, while displaying their excellent organizing skills at the Mr. & Ms. University and College Idol All India finale at Rangsharda hall on 11th January 2022. The show was conceptualized by Dr. Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla, Dr. Karna Upadhyay, Niti Bengali, Shahaan Chesan, Neel Parikh, Dhwani Shah, Meet Chheda, Gaurav Gohel, Pradnya Chaitanya and Gokul Menon, and the colors were added by the trainees, Terence Anthony, Upasna Anthony, Shreyans & Tristen of Trinity School of performing arts, , choreographer David Whitbread, Mickey Mehta, Aashin Shah, Mihir Sutaria, world class choreographers Sameer & Arsh Tanna. The show hosts were Hugo D’Souza & Pritee Kathpal.

The star power was provided by producer & director Mr. Vipul Shah of Sunshine Pictures, Mr. & Mrs. Morani of Dome of Entertainment, Mr. J. D. Majethia of Hats Off Production, Meetali Majethia and Rohit Zore. The judge for College Idol was famous choreographer Mr. Amit Solanki and the elegant Mr. & Ms University was judged by eminent event personality Mohomed Morani, the elegant Lucky Morani, television personality Jamnadas Majethia, fitness guru Mickey Mehta, Oscar winning choreographer Longie Fernandes, handsome tv actor Pranav Mishra, elegant model Hufriya Bhiwandiwalla and Pune’s famous fashion choreographer Sandeep Dharma.

The celebrities who graced and dazzled the show were the Splitsvilla and Bigg boss winner Jay Dudhane and Dance Indian Dance choreographer Mayuresh Wadkar. The celebrities who graced the show virtually were famous producer Vipul A Shah, famous actor Shefali Shah, co-producer Sunshine pictures Aashin Shah, actor & director Sajid Khan and famous celebs of the webseries Human Kirti Kulhari, Vishal Jetwa, actors from the famous TV show Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na Avinesh Rekhi and Anjali Tatrari. Purfle was clothing partner and Parekh Novelties were the trophy partners.

The College Idol titles were bagged by Mr. Kumar Samindar and Ms. Sanika Mutekar followed by Mr. Divyapratik Nirbhawane & Ms. Shreya Pawse, with Mr. Kaustubh Bhosale & Ms. Diksha Dwivedi in third place. In Mr. & Ms. University contest, the winners of the various sub events winners were Miss Beautiful Skin was Ms. Sezal Tyagi and Mr. Perfect Skin was Mr. Fardeen Mustafa. Mr. Swapnil Waidande as Mr. Robust and Ms. Esha Bafna as Ms. Ten. Mr. Photogenic was Mr. Vijay Kahar; Ms. Photogenic was Ms. Mahek Shivnani. The Mr. audience choices were Mr. Atharvaraj Bhosale, and Ms. Audience choice was Ms. Shrushti Lokhande, Ms. Chetna Gawli and Ms. Sezal Tyagi, Mr. Mayuresh Joshi and Mr. Swapnil Waidande were best dancers. In the main contest, third runners- up was shared by Mr. Swapnil Waidande and Mr. Vijay Kahar, the lady third runners-up was Ms. Chetna Gawli. Mr. Krish Vora and Ms. Diksha Dwivedi were 2nd runners-up. First runners-up were Mr. Fardeen Mustafa and Ms. Mahek Shivnani. Mr. University was Mr. Aditya Sheoran and Ms. University was Ms. Sezal Tyagi.

NIEM honoured Mr. Mohomed Morani for being featured in the DWP Powerlist of the world’s best wedding event planners. Mr. & Mrs. Morani felicitated a host of great people who stood by NIEM who were Mr. Yuvraj Shinde from Dwarika Light and Sound, Mr. Milind Kawade from M K LED Wall, Mr. Balraj Singh Pasiya from Balraj and Salman Production, Mr. Pranay Gangwal, owner of Imparavel Events, an alumni of NIEM Pune and one of the strongest pillar and support, the Trinity School of Performing Arts, ex NIEM Mumbai student Rohit Zore, our Pune ex-students Manish Rajpal, Nihal Saxena, Parth Salvi, Pinkle Mehta, Divya Chhabaria, Atul Wagh and Anand Kamate.

The NIEM Pune show was held at a spectacular resort - The Royal Lake, Pune which is a place for a grand wedding ceremony that gives the ceremony a gleaming look at an astounding location. If you are planning one such ceremony and looking for a good and amazing location. The Royal Lake is the choice you could make for a one-stop solution for all wedding requirements. It has a set up to provide an elegant banqueting space to cater to the varied requirements of clients.

The elegance of the show was enhanced by performances from the Trinity School of Performing Arts by Terence, Upasna, Shreyans and Tristen and the Oasis Band. The show was well organised by the talented students of NIEM who were also involved in the high-profile opening act choreographed by Sameer and Arsh with their spectacular dancing. The sleekness and pace of the show left the audience mesmerised and asking for more.

