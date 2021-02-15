Nikhil Ubnare, a marketing strategist, promoting and guiding the world

IND USA
Nikhil has worked with many brands, including Flipkart, OnePlus, Sony, and many more.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:49 PM IST

A start towards a journey begins with a thought, a change, and a walk. For people who continue and achieve, it isn’t the pressure that guides them; it’s the passion they own and wish to share with the world. Many such people worldwide have gained the title of Giver, and when we talk about Nikhil Ubnare, he seems not just been living in the digital age but also to reach out to many consumers across the globe sharing wisdom and helping many to grow. The journey of this young lad began from Bhopal, led him towards the life of a Civil Engineer but then, what the heart wish for isn’t the business of mind at times, and him taking a turn towards Digital Marketing was one best example of how people find the path and begin fresh.

The digital age is convenient and fast but aren’t the people too? Technology has been bringing changes; if we fail to adopt, it will all just be unexplored innovations. But are we looking to waste? No, none wishes for that too, and banking on such ideas, thinking about the millennials and the consumers across the world, the journey of Nikhil in the field of Digital Media and Marketing has made up a lot. As of today, through social media, Nikhil has a reach of over 20 million people. 10 years and he already had been showing growth with the spend along of $800,000 on the Facebook ads, so many followers and is denoted by a tag of an expert when it comes to Instagram and Facebook ads.

To date, Nikhil has worked with many brands, including Flipkart, OnePlus, Sony, Dream11 and many more. From picking up a brand which was doing 1.5x of ROI to taking it 8.4x in just 3 months. He has helped many influencers, digital creators, and some local businesses to grow while they were on the verge of finding the direction. Because of his expertise, he has been helping to make a mark on the social media platforms for all the products and services of the brands that reach out to him for his services. For anyone who doesn’t have funds or has just begun in the field and seeks help, Nikhil has always been a helping hand. He is not just one youngest expertise providers of India but has made his presence been felt. Believe it, he has created a name and cemented that position amidst the country's known Digital Marketers.

From MadTed, a digital platform for entertainers and creators, to MadTed Food, covering 1M audiences and providing their love for food, a platform to connect, the young talent has made through a lot. He also had segmented out through MadTed, a branch of MadTed Health, for all health enthusiasts to connect with.

“Hard work, success, it is just a word. If we fail to recognize what we can create through the talent we own, we are nothing other than a machine helping out but still doing it quite programmed. I must say, life can never be easy, and considering this competitive market, there is no way to get close to the world, but who said we couldn’t get close to ourselves? If we do it today, tomorrow the world would see, and when they would see, no more is to be said,” said Nikhil, who believes in hard work rather than just seeking success.

Everything works fine until there is a strike of the worst, and with COVID-19, many businesses got taken down. But not all will feel so, and neither does Nikhil as he knows what the world taught him and how much he got to learn, seeing and studying the consumer and market behaviour, offering his services. For him, it was the time to rethink, re-evaluate, re-structure, and implement. With employees working from home and with life being a bit under pressure, Nikhil again got through positively. He learned a lot more about meme marketing and how the same has made a presence around. He understood the humor and marketing means through the same and explored how these straightforward ideas have captured the world. By all means, he made his way, and if aren’t the people like him who succeed, then who would? Getting positive, maintaining calm, and working along, is what was always needed, and this is how he survived and came out stronger. Nikhil is a man of skills and achievement. It is not just the marketing genre but also his other line of passion, wherein he is a Guitarist, a Music Producer, and sometimes into DJ’ing. He has truly made his way and is one deserving personality of the time. He has been mastering through the changes and will continue to do so for a long.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content

