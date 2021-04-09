NimbusPost empowers eCom sellers with its advanced logistics platform

New Delhi, 09 April, 2021: The eCommerce business industry is introducing the influx of change for the Indian economy, and if you've been contemplating wandering a foot into its world of endless profits, then the clock is ticking,and the time is right to begin your eCommerce business in India. For people, online shopping is presently a lifestyle. Companies like Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal all showed us that eCommerce truly is the future. However, to deliver customers’ orders to their doorsteps, eCommerce companies require end-to-end logistics solutions. This is where a tech-enabled platform like NimbusPost comes in.

Back in 2019, Yash Jain and Rajeev Pratap founded NimbusPostto build a tech-enabled logistics eco-system to provide the most beneficial shipping services to e-commercemerchants.They empoweronline merchants with reduced shipping hassles by giving them unlimited authority throughout RTOs utilizing real-time access to the NDR panel. After bringing India's top 17+ courier partners on its platform, NimbusPostguarantees online merchants can pick the most appropriate shipping partner for every shipment.

At NimbusPost, Yash and Rajeev lead the overall business work including, the methodology, marketing, and clients. Their foundation story goes back to the time when the two of them came to realise that online merchants are dependent on third-party courier partners for their market reputation. They understood that online sellers know the in-and-out of their business, but they can’t do much when it comes to the transportation of products. The sellers would be fortunate enough if they can track down a good courier partner for their shipping needs. However, only one bad client experience is sufficient to break their image in the market forever. Based on their learning, they came up with the idea of developing a tech-enabled logistics platform called ‘NimbusPost’ to address the shipping issues of sellers.

Along with other remarkable features and benefits like the lowest shipping rates, zero subscription cost, store integration, 17+ courier options, serviceability to 27000+ pin codes, real-time NDR access, reduced RTO, shipping calculator,and others, automated cloud-calling isanother important feature that helps sellers immensely. Thisfeature helps the sellers separate genuine COD orders from fake ones to save time and money on RTOs.

Delayed COD settlement is another major issue that sellers have to face very often. Waiting for months for COD settlements disrupts the cash flow. But, NimbusPost offers the quickest COD remittance which helps sellers to manage their money properly.Online sellers also have to face delayed deliveries with local courier partners which usually results in high RTO. However,NimbusPost’s multiple courier option allows online merchants to deliver the fastest with India’s leading national and local courier partners like DTDC, Blue Dart, Delhivery, Shadowfax, and others; thereby reducing the RTO by up to 25%*.

NimbusPost offers a free account set up and the lowest shipping rates starting at 21/500gm*to help online sellers with cheaper and faster deliveries every time. By using its shipping rate calculator, online merchants can check each courier partner’s freight rate to make an informed decision for each shipment. And, with its quick and hassle-free plug-and-play integration feature, sellers can ship the orders directly from their online stores like Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, Prestashop, Unicommerce, and many more.

NimbusPost claims that it processes more than 2,000,000 regular shipments, enabling 10,000+ happy sellers to ship directly to their customers across India. Its shipping arrangements are accessible across 27000+ pin codes within India. They want to offer an end-to-end delivery system and not limit to one specific assistance. NimbusPost's mission is to be the first choice for the logistics needs of online sellers and to scale their business with world-class shipping services.

NimbusPost’sExpansion Plan

NimbusPost would shortly introduce its Worldwide Fulfillment Services, Franchise Network, Cross-border services & many more.

The worldwide fulfilment services will assist online sellers in reducing their delivery timelines and shipping costs by up to 50%* by storing the inventory near to their customers around the world.

On the other hand, by becoming NimbusPost’s franchisee, small retail shop owners will be able to add another source of income to their existing revenue without investing.

Leveraging NimbusPost’s cross-border services, online merchants will be able to do cross-border shipping without having to store inventory in the destination country.