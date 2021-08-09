Nita Shilimkar & Rohit Zinjurke’s song “Bimariyan” is trending on YouTube

The song ‘Bimariyan’ is currently trending on YouTube with whopping 6.6 million likes featuring the most talented and gorgeous Nita Shilimkar with handsome Rohit Zinjurke. The song was uploaded by ‘Desi Music factory’ a couple of days back and yes, it is amazingly trending today!

The vocals of the song are by Preetinder, and music by Rajat Nagpal. The song features two young couples & their love story, Nita Shilimkar & Rohit Zinjurke perfectly portrayed the lovebirds and the couple seems awesome together on-screen. The song moves around a successful and beautiful lady characterized by Nita Shilimkar. Being beautiful with intelligent brains, she has become a crush to many. But she is in love with a handsome guy portrayed by Rohit. It creates a rift between the two due to some misunderstandings which unfortunately makes the guy ignore the girl and makes them upset.

We can see how the guy teaches a lesson to the crazy lovers who are behind his girl, and then how the rift & misunderstanding get dissolved between the two. The lyrics of the song will certainly touch your heart. The pairing of Nita Shilimkar & Rohit Zinjurke is seen pretty much sweet. In real life, Nita & Rohit are best buddies as well as are successful influencers & Actors who won millions of hearts with their acting skills. On the other hand, Rohit’s talent is equally praised and has grabbed a place on the list of successful creators.

Talking about Nita Shankar Shilimkar, she is one of the most hard-working and equally beautiful, talented dancers in Bollywood. She has performed in many famous songs from 2016 to 2018. She has performed in many songs of Bollywood, Tollywood, TV as well as in Marathi songs. With the trending list of songs, the prospects of these two actors seem to be very bright. Nita Shilimkar & Rohit Zinjurke is the perfect example of talent, dedication, and passion towards your dream.

