Nitesh Seth: E-commerce expert working with Fortune 500 companies

According to Nitesh Seth, “You don’t have to worry about succeeding. Worry about working hard, multitasking and keeping things on track by formulating strategies. Keeping in touch with the basics will come along a long way”

Nitesh Seth is a qualified digital assets coach, owner at S2O and entrepreneur from Amritsar, Punjab, who has worked with MNC for about 14 years now. He completed all his basic education courses at Ajanta public school. Being the bright student that he is, he knew he had to specialise in a field. Mr Seth graduated with flying colours from Utkal University and went forward to undertake another management programme from the Indian Institute of Management, Indore. A true subject matter expert!

It takes a lot for a man to work with several Fortune 500 companies and maintain consistency. How did he do it? Let’s have a look.

Q. How did you get the idea of S2o- Start Selling Online and My Shipper in first hand?

Nitesh Seth: I have always wanted to achieve something big in my life, and I wanted to start from scratch. There was one industry that always inspired and fascinated me i.e eCommerce. It is such a wonderful field of career! Dealing with commodities, and the transaction procedures, everything- though complicated- is intriguing. I thought, what if I make something out of it? I decided to set up my very own organization S2o. We quickly scaled our business from just developing eCommerce stores to websites and then expanded our portfolio to digital marketing as well.

My Shipper was another derived idea from eCommerce itself. But that’s a whole different story! A lot of people, individuals and organisations, especially small businesses who have just opened up, do not know how to ship their products since it requires a lot of expert effort. Our main focus remains on such organizations and businesses who want to get their work done- easily and quickly.

Q. What kind of Entrepreneurship experiences do you have?

Nitesh Seth: Actually, I’ve been working for quite some time with a lot of organisations. Years of experience have given me a deeper insight into this. For example, ADP and Aon Hewitt have played an important role here. I've learned a lot during my tenure with these organisations. My organization is dealing with several industry clients from the food, retail, beauty, fashion and many more. I have been able to make the best use of my work experience in understanding my client’s requirements and implementing them by giving them the best of service.

Q. What importance does Moda Chales and Stellar Exports hold to you?

Nitesh Seth: Obviously a lot! This is the family clothing business that I look forward to. The quality of products is one of the best because we make sure to have the best inputs. Consumer satisfaction is the main motive. They are the ones who have brought about such a huge demand for us to fulfil, after all. Moda Chales focuses on the E- Retailing of a lot of Indian wear, shawls and also accessories. People love a wide range and variety to choose from, so we give them what they want. Take a word of advice- do justice to the consumers and they will be loyal towards your products.

Q. The concept of Digital Assets Selling was first introduced by you. Why do you think that would be useful?

Nitesh Seth: From an entrepreneur point of view, it is actually very important. I considered this as something that must be well known. Well, I also coach a lot of young people without any charge because I believe that their right to knowledge can never be compared to any amount of profit that I earn. plus it allows them to earn at an early stage of life. Knowledge is power, and the fact that I am capable of empowering so many young growing Entrepreneurs gives me a lot of joy. The more I share, the more I learn myself.

Q. You have also been a part of a lot of NGOs. How does that benefit you?

Nitesh Seth: People do a lot of things and not everything must derive profit. As mentioned earlier, I really like to empower people. This society is full of the needy who deserve a better standard of living and many of them find it challenging to meet their basic needs like education, food and sanitation.

Being an active member of Voice of Amritsar, allowed me to be a part of School Bags Donation Drives, Winter Clothing for children, helping poor and needy during a covid pandemic. Even during my tenure at ADP, I have been fortunate enough to be a front-runner in driving CSR initiatives.

Out of all the important and technical things, there is one thing that Mr Seth wants to put forward for the readers, “Put your head in the work, heart and soul in what you love to do, and never forget to extend your hand out for the ones who need it. You can never go wrong with these 3.”

