Nitin Aggarwal, CEO, Prayag: Basking in the glory of success

Redefining elegance for every home and institution globally, Prayag has witnessed increased market demand and wide acceptability for its most innovative and unmatched range of products. Passionate about sports, and a galaxy of superstars associated with it, Prayag is known for its elite collection of top-of-the-line faucets and sanitary ware products.

Under the astute leadership of its young and dynamic CEO, Mr. Nitin Aggarwal, Prayag has been able to successfully expand its product range from a decent 200 products to more than 2500 today. Prayag has a network of more than 12,000 dealers and 200 distributors across the length and breadth of the country.

Apart from the varied product range of Faucets, Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink, Flush Cistern, Seat Cover, Sanitaryware, CPVC UpVC pipes & fittings and other accessories, Prayag has recently launched extra strong and durable water tanks.

A perfect combination of technology and innovation, Prayag Tanks have been rigorously tested for durability and are virtually unbreakable. Identified with Quality, Reliability and Performance, Prayag Tanks are finest in their product category.

Mr. Nitin Aggarwal, CEO, Prayag said, “Apart from their toughness, these tanks also boast the USP of having Air Ventilation at both sides of the lid for the stored water to remain odourless and cooler. Identified with Quality, Reliability and Performance, Prayag Tanks are the finest in their product category.” Available in different sizes between 500 litres to 5000 litres of storage capacity, the product range comes with 10 years to 20 years warranty.

Committed to define elegance for every home and institution globally through its unmatched range of high quality and reliable product portfolio, Prayag aims to further strengthen its brand recognition and reach across the country with its association with the much sought after superstar Ajay Devgn.

Prayag is also planning to increase the number of its retail outlets featuring its exclusive product range including the faucets and sanitary ware across the country. “We already have a strong network of more than 12000 dealers pan-India. In addition, we have 38 exclusive outlets across the country and we are all set to increase the number of our exclusive outlets to 75 in the next two years,” added Mr. Aggarwal.

Recently, Prayag has roped in Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn as brand ambassador for its entire range of products. The association with Ajay Devgn will further enhance the reach of brand Prayag through digital and traditional media campaigns.

In the words of Mr. Aggarwal, “Ajay Devgn, the powerhouse of versatility, inimitable style and talent complements Prayag. It’s rare to see a perfect match between the brand and the brand ambassador, who share the same attributes of being upright, confident and undisputed leaders in the industry. As Ajay Devgan encapsulates all the qualities that Prayag stands for, this association will enable us to reach out to consumers worldwide.”

Over the years, Prayag has expanded its footprints not only in India but also across the globe by exporting its products to the Middle East, Sri Lanka and more. Concurrently, Prayag has also continued its passion to sponsor major sporting events to reach millions of young consumer across the globe.While Prayag has spread its wings across the country including Bihar, Jharkhand, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, Odissa and even Andaman and Nicobar.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.