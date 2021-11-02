Nitin Arora Photography Is Taking Pre-Wedding Shoots to a Higher Level!

Seasoned wedding photographers, have always had their share of meeting different kinds of couples who have varied ideas about the kind of visuals they want not just for the wedding but also for their pre-wedding shoots. What started out as a trend, is now becoming one of the key events of the entire wedding schedule for couples. Couples are now taking on an active role in the whole planning process instead of just relying on photographers and their expertise. Couples are now going over and beyond to not only pick a theme for the pre-wedding shoot but are also participating in the planning process for the location, choice of outfits, and backdrops for each shot. Pre-wedding shoots today, are no longer like the cliched ones we knew about years ago. Today, it’s all about perfection, filmography, and valuable content.

Pre-wedding shoots not only act as a bonding moment for the couple in question, but also help photographers in easing out the couples’ awkwardness while facing the camera. This also helps in preparing them for their big day when they have to get loads of pictures clicked along with each other, as well as the guests.

To-be-wed couple, Yakshita and Chinmay, booked Nitin & Shanaya from Nitin Arora Photography, who are amongst the top pre-wedding photographers in Delhi/NCR for their photoshoot in Leh-Ladakh.

For most photographers, pre-wedding shoots are often at royal settings like the palaces in Rajasthan and other historical sites across the country. Thus, shooting at Leh-Ladakh comes across as a literal and metaphorical upward leap in the trend. Shooting at such heights are a great experience for photographers as it introduces them to newer demographics and topographies to add to their portfolios and list of skills. Most of such shoots are usually at locations that aren’t hard to adjust to, giving photographers an easy timeline to get to work as soon as they land at the location. However, Leh-Ladakh is different. Being at an altitude of over 11,500 feet itself was something the couple hadn’t experienced before. So, acclimatizing themselves to such low oxygen levels was something very new for them.

The months of June-August are perfect to shoot in Leh-Ladakh as the weather is beautifully pleasant and adds a certain level of comfort to the entire schedule. For the pre-wedding shoot of #Chinmaksh, they were able to locate some gorgeous spots in the valley. After a day of the much-needed acclimatization, they began their shoot on Day Two from the gorgeous local sites in Leh City, such as the Stok Village, local market, the breath-taking monasteries and more, ending the schedule in Nubra Valley on Day Five, before returning to Leh City. With a travel brigade of two bikes and two SUVs, they explored some stunning visuals as iconic shoot-spots on the way such as Pangong Tso, Hunder, and Nubra Valley. One of the key points for photographers to remember while shooting at such high altitudes is the shoot duration. “Leh-Ladakh is not your average outdoor location that can be covered in a schedule of two to three days. You need to plan an itinerary of at least five to six days to be able to get the best of that heavenly scenery. Travelling from one location to the next itself is time-consuming and so it’s close to impossible to think of it as a quick outdoor shoot,” says the duo behind the whole dreamy affair, Nitin Arora & Shanaya Arora.

Pre-wedding shoots are incomplete without professionals to handle the hair and makeup of the couple. Luckily for team NAP here, they could manage with a smaller team sans makeup artists and hair stylist as the bride, Yakshita, herself is a professional freelance makeup artist. Her being skilled in the art helped the team majorly as she had ample knowledge of the kind of looks she needed depending upon the natural lighting and other photographic aspects of each spot. So, working with Yakshita made the whole experience a lot easier for NAP. Beginning with their eagerness over the selection of the shoot location to planning each spot meticulously to bring out the best of their looks, Yakshita’s deep understanding of the looks that would go best with each schedule, everything was like an added bonus for the NAP Team. The would-be-bride’s expertise in the subject took the load off the photography team of having to explain to a MUA about the different levels of makeup that were needed depending upon scenic conditions of the shoot location.

All in all, picking Leh-Ladakh as the ideal spot for the pre-wedding schedule has gotten a green signal from team NAP. According to Nitin & Shanaya, Leh-Ladakh pre-wedding shoots can be given an added edge as a travel vlog too! With a combination of such passionate photographers along with an equally passionate to-be-wed couple pre-wedding shoots are now almost like taking a trip with friends!

