Nivito’s luxurious high-quality faucets for Indian Consumers

The Indian economy has been a lucrative pool of emerging opportunities for new businesses and international entities looking for expansion. The Sanitary ware market in India features great potential. As per the survey, “The Indian tiles, sanitary ware and bathroom fittings market accounted for US$ 5,945 Million in 2017. The market is further expected to reach an estimate of US$ 10,480 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of around 10% during 2018-2023.”

Owing to such bright prospects, the international manufacturer is now part of the Indian market. The Swedish basins and faucet company Nivito AB launched itself in the Indian market in 2019. With their entry into the Indian market, Mr.Per Tannenberg, Managing Director of Nivito, had expressed that, “India is a big market. We also know that there is a strong liking for stainless steel in India. Nivito India offers an unmatched range of designs and finishes in kitchen faucets. All our faucets are stainless steel.”

Mr. Tannenberg’s expectations came through the Indian economy, and today Nivito is a part of the Indian market and receives liking from interior designers and architects. The company is now looking to expand its product offerings into the Indian market. Nivito introduced its luxury, high-quality faucets for Indian consumers.

The company’s product range involves patented stainless steel faucets like Nivito Rhythm, which displays a design innovation.

Faucet Collections by Nivito

Nivoto’s kitchen faucet range is a popular choice among interior designs for its stylish and comfy appearance. Their timeless designs offer outdoor shower, pullout faucets, single-handle faucets, bar faucets, and classic faucets. Along with their designer stainless steel faucet range with brass appliques, the company also provides faucet accessories to get a complete luxury experience.

For commercial and household applications, the Swedish manufacturer also offers basin faucets in different color variations.

Nivito also features stainless steel colored sinks, outdoor showers, and other sanitaryware ranges. All these offerings portray Scandinavian design inspirations and the beauty of pastel colors.

Nivito has been among the top companies to receive great acclaim on social media like Instagram. The company is famous for its design innovations and luxury appeal from architects globally. With such popularity, the organization’s Indian venture has also been a success. The introduction of a new faucet ware range speaks for the company’s success in the Indian market.

Earlier, the company had expressed its expectations of an Indian partner entity. The company said they were looking for a partner dealing with a brand like Nivito, emphasizing safety and aesthetics. The company was also looking to collaborate with top Indian architects, adding to Nivito’s design policy.

Explaining their design philosophy, Mr. Tannenberg expresses, “For us, Architects are the centre of our business. In all the markets that we do business in, the Architects are the prime drivers of our product portfolio.”

Stainless steel receives global acclaim for its safety and corrosion resistance properties. Nivito’s product range carries inspiration from the Scandinavian lifestyle and design patterns. The company believes the aesthetic sense of their sanitary ware range combines with their philosophy to provide sage and high-quality products.

About Nivito AB

Nivito AB is a leading Swedish manufacturer of bathroom and kitchen stainless steel faucets. The company philosophy centers around architects and how their contributions add to their design range. Today, along with Europe, Nivito is also a part of the North American, Singaporean, and Australian markets.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this campaign.