NMIMS Engineering Schools: Nurturing future-ready talent

If you are looking for an engineering school where learning goes beyond the academics and which will equip you with the right skill sets needed in the workforce of the future, your search ends right here at Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) deemed to be University.

The engineering schools of NMIMS (Deemed to be university as per UGC norms) – Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management and Engineering (MPSTME) and School of Technology Management and Engineering (STME) – offer pioneering programs in engineering which are known for their research-focussed approach and consistent academic quality.

Over the past few decades, NMIMS has become a sought-after destination for students for its immersive learning and a syllabus that is up to date with the demands of the future. Students are encouraged to think beyond the textbooks with a focus on experiential learning.

The engineering institutes have collaborations with some of the best universities in the world, including Virginia Tech, Stevens Institute of Technology, Purdue, University of New South Wales (UNSW) and University of Canberra, Australia, to offer future-ready engineering courses with innovative pedagogies, which place students in good stead for further education overseas.

To keep pace with the wave of automation the world over, MPSTME has also introduced a host of new courses in the fields of data science and information technology.

Both MPSTME and STME offer UG and advanced PG courses, right from integrated programmes for Class 10 pass outs to doctoral degree courses, in the fields of Mechanical Engineering, Information Technology, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, Computer Engineering, Technology Management, Civil Engineering, and new age areas like Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security and Mechatronics.

To keep pace with the wave of automation the world over, MPSTME has also introduced a host of new courses in the fields of data science and information technology. These include a B Tech in Computer Science and Engineering (Data Science) with an opportunity to pursue a BS and MS degree from Virginia Tech, USA popularly known as the 311 co-ordinated program.

There are also B Tech courses with specialisations in Data Science, Cyber Security and Artificial Intelligence, which are being offered in academic collaboration with Virginia Tech.

State-of-the-art Laboratories

The courses are structured to offer hands-on learning to the students with facilities that are at par with the best colleges in the world. For undergraduate students, these laboratories bridge the gap between theory and practice by offering students an opportunity for hands-on learning and develop the right skills to make them future leaders.

MPSTME, for instance, has the best civil engineering laboratories with specialised machinery and experienced lab staff who can help students perform real-life experiments under the supervision of an experienced faculty. These include Engineering Mechanics Lab, Strength of Materials Lab, Material Testing Lab, Fluid Mechanics Lab, Hydraulic Machinery Lab, Geotechnical Lab and Environmental Lab.

Further, for students specialising in the field of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, MPSTME has more than 15 well-equipped labs, which give students the chance to come face to face with next generation wireless technologies and mobile computing systems. A state-of-the-art Bosch Rexroth Centre has four specialised labs for Hydraulics, Pneumatics, Sensorics, PLCs, Robotics and Mechatronics.

With companies quickly adopting automation targets, students at NMIMS also have access to a futuristic data science laboratory, which is equipped with the fundamental tools for data exploration such as R/R studio and Python. The 35-plus network of desktops also have Cloudera to serve the need of Big-Data.

Students enrolling for engineering courses at NMIMS can chose between any of the four campuses, each of which is equipped with the best in class facilities to offer them a holistic learning experience. Each of the state-of-the-art campuses have emerged as leaders amongst e-schools for their high-quality course offerings.

MPSTME Campuses at Mumbai and Shirpur

MPSTME offers five ABET, USA accredited BTech programs at Mumbai campus.

The Mumbai campus offers students access to world-class resources to enable their learning journeys, which offer exposure to the new-age technologies being used by the industry today. This includes BOSCH Centre of Excellence in Industrial Automation, Accenture Centre of Excellence in Innovation in ERP, Blackberry Communication Lab, LUCASNULLE equipment in Telecommunication and Networking Labs, and a e-yantra (embedded system and robotics lab).

This exposure and skill development creates a future-ready workforce. The campus is a regular recruitment ground for over 150+ companies, including leading names like Google, Microsoft, LG, Mahindra, Nielson, Accenture, EY, KPMG, Deloitte and All Cargo.

MPSTME Mumbai offers several All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE)-approved B Tech programs, including specialisations in Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering and Mechanical Engineering.

The Shirpur Campus is a sprawling residential facility located on the banks of River Tapi, with spacious classrooms, well-equipped labs, modern auditoriums and seminar halls, a well-resourced library, and comfortable hostel accommodation. The campus has a tie-up with Indira Gandhi Memorial hospital to provide healthcare facilities for students. It also offers AICTE approved programs in Engineering.

It was awarded the “Green Environment Campus” and “Transforming Lives Through Learning” awards by ET Now – Making of Developed India Awards 2018. This campus also offers the B Tech in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Technology, Mechanical and Automation Engineering, AI and Machine Learning. Students can also opt for the MBA Tech program with specialisations in Computer Engineering, Information Technology or Data Science.

STME Campuses at Navi Mumbai and Indore

In addition to MPSTME, NMIMS (Deemed to be University) also offers engineering programs at STME’s Navi Mumbai and Indore campuses.

The Navi Mumbai campus has a strong focus on holistic education of students and wellness subjects like yoga, music club and gym are part of the academic curriculum. A well-resourced library offers students access to books, journals and other resources that enrich their classroom learning. Its central location makes it accessible from all corners of the college.

It also has a modern Computer Center, which boasts of the latest software configurations to give students an opportunity for hands-on learning.

Spread across a sprawling 26 acres, the STME’s Indore campus is a visual delight. The ultra-modern facility boasts of spacious classrooms and a well-equipped library.

The Indore campus offers undergraduate programs - B Tech in Computer Engineering, Computer Science and Business System, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science and Dual Degree Integrated program MBA-Tech in Computer Engineering, with a special focus on creating tech managers of tomorrow who are equally adept at technology and managerial skills.

In keeping with changing times, MPSTME & STME have a tie up with some of the leading industry Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) platforms such as Coursera, edX, and programmes in collaboration with IBM and TCS too. This aids the learning journey of students and keeps them up to date with the latest trends in the industry of their interest.

To know more about the engineering programs offered by NMIMS (Deemed to be University), log on to https://engineering.nmims.edu/.